NBA Draft 2020: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Predictions for Most Talented Prospects

Talent is easy to spot in an NBA draft prospect.

The hard part is figuring out how (and when) that talent will translate to the highest level of competition.

After running through our mock first round, we'll make rookie-year predictions for the three most talented players on our board.

2020 NBA Mock Draft



1. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

2. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

3. Charlotte Hornets: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

4. Chicago Bulls: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

6. Atlanta Hawks: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

7. Detroit Pistons: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

8. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

10. Phoenix Suns: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

11. San Antonio Spurs: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

12. Sacramento Kings: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

20. Miami Heat: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston

23. Utah Jazz: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

29. Toronto Raptors: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Michigan State

Rookie Year Predictions for Most Talented Prospects

LaMelo Ball Will Finish Top 10 in Assists



If you're curious to know how Ball worked his way to the top of the draft board (or in that neighborhood, at least), just fire up one of his dime-dropping highlight reels.

It doesn't feel hyperbolic to label him a preternatural passer, which shouldn't be possible when talking about a 19-year-old. But his quarterbacking arsenal has everything. He pairs the creativity of a street-baller with the instincts of an honors student of the sport to form an absurd passing package. No matter the angle, he can make any pass—with either hand, too.

"Ball doesn't pass to open guys—he passes guys open," SB Nation's Ricky O'Donnell wrote. "He sees angles that no one else would see, and has the audacity and the self-belief to think every dime will lead to an easy bucket."

The 6'7" Ball can already see over a lot of the defenders he'll face in the NBA, and he thinks about the game at such an advanced level he can spot an opening before it's even there. Put multiple scoring threats around him—like he'd have in Minnesota if our mock projection proves accurate—and he can easily finish with one of next season's 10 best assists averages.

Anthony Edwards Will Lead Rookies in Scoring—But Not for Warriors

Golden State hopes to go championship-hunting next season. Normally, that'd be an asinine aspiration for a team that just brought up the caboose in winning percentage, but with healthy versions of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back in the equation, the Warriors have legitimate reasons to view themselves as contenders.

That decreases the likelihood of them keeping the No. 2 pick, even if our trade-less mock draft has them taking Edwards. He isn't a bad fit in Golden State—he could increase their wing athleticism and benefit from having a focused role—but he requires more patience than the organization can offer.

So, one way or another, Edwards will ultimately land somewhere other than the Bay Area. Assuming he links up with a rebuilder, he should take on a featured role that allows him to showcase his three-level scoring potential.

His efficiency will be lacking—he had a 40.2/29.4/77.2 shooting slash at Georgia—but the volume should impress. In the right situation, he could average near the 17.8 points per game Rookie of the Year Ja Morant gave the Grizzlies this season.

James Wiseman Paces Freshmen in Minutes, Rebounds and Blocks

If the top two picks play out as we project, then Wiseman feels like a lock at No. 3. The Hornets are desperate for star power and long-term stability at center—Cody Zeller is the only 5 under contract next season, and he'll be an unrestricted free agent in 2021—and Wiseman can scratch both itches.

His three-game run at Memphis didn't answer many questions about his NBA outlook, but he showed how impactful he can be around the basket. He averaged 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks. Oh, and he also played just 23.0 minutes per night. So, that's actually 18.6 rebounds and 5.2 blocks per 40 minutes, which is mind-blowing, no matter the sample size or competition.

"I think Wiseman is the guy that can be the No. 1 player from this class if all goes well for him," a scout told CBS Sports' Kyle Boone. "There's one player right now that I see as a true, solidified NBA talent that can be a legitimate top guy and starter in the league, and it's him."

Wiseman's size, length and bounce can get Buzz City buzzing again, and Charlotte should have the patience to live with his growing pains. Unless he's a foul machine or overmatched to the point you worry he'll lose confidence, his run with the Hornets could include more minutes, boards and blocks than any other rookie.