Report: Titans Could Face 'Historic' Punishment for COVID Protocol Violations

The Tennessee Titans could reportedly face "historic" punishment from the NFL after breaking COVID-19 protocols with a group workout last Wednesday, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Paul Kuharsky reported on and shared pictures of the workout, which took place at nearby Montgomery Bell Academy after the team's facility was closed because of positive COVID-19 tests. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was among those in attendance.

The players held the workout despite the team being told to quarantine separately as part of the league's protocols. A source told Florio the punishment could be worse if Troy Vincent, the league's executive vice president of football operations, "was the one that told them not to practice."

The NFL reportedly won't consider forcing the team to forfeit games as punishment, according to Judy Battista of NFL.com. As Kuharsky noted, the league only discussed the possibility of using forfeits as discipline in a memo Tuesday, six days after the practice took place.

The Titans have had 22 players and team personnel test positive for the coronavirus, including two new cases on Wednesday, per Dan Graziano of ESPN. Receiver Corey Davis was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Meanwhile, the team facility has remained closed as they haven't gone more than two days in a row without a positive test.

Tennessee was forced to move its Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to Week 7 as a result of the outbreak, and the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Bills remains in doubt.

The NFL has been investigating the cause of the outbreak with officials reportedly believing it was caused by a lack of mask usage or not reporting symptoms, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It could all be considered when handing out punishments.