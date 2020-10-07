Rare Honus Wagner Card Expected to Sell for More Than $1.2M at Auction

Rare Honus Wagner Card Expected to Sell for More Than $1.2M at AuctionOctober 7, 2020
Honus Wagner has one of the rarest baseball cards in existence and it will be available for auction starting Oct. 12, according to TMZ Sports.
The T-206 version, which has an advertisement for Sweet Caporal Cigarettes on the back, is from 1909-11 and is expected to sell for at least $1.2 million.
This same style card sold for $3.6 million in 2016, although the latest version isn't in quite as good condition (which could be expected after more than 100 years). Darren Rovell of Action Network also reported a Grade 3 card that sold for $3.25 million:
Wagner was among the inaugural class of Hall of Famers in 1936 as one of the first big stars in baseball history. He played from 1897-1917, producing a .328 career batting average with 3,420 hits and eight batting titles. He also still sits in the top 10 in stolen bases with 723.
Collectors will now get a chance to land one of the 50 cards ever made.
