Report: Chargers vs. Saints Could Move to Indianapolis Amid Hurricane Delta

Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints, which is scheduled to be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, could reportedly be moved to Indianapolis due to Hurricane Delta.

According to Jeff Duncan of The Athletic, the Saints have discussed a contingency plan with the NFL that would see Monday's matchup moved to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis if the effects of Hurricane Delta prevent the game from being played in New Orleans.

The Saints and the NFL are planning to monitor the storm Wednesday before deciding whether to evacuate from New Orleans to Indianapolis on Thursday.

Per CNN, Hurricane Delta went from being a tropical depression to a Category 4 hurricane from Monday to Tuesday and is the second-strongest storm of the year in the Atlantic Basin.

After Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005, the Saints played their first home game that season at Giants Stadium and then played the rest of their home games at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Due to the restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, home-field advantage this season isn't as significant as usual aside from teams having a comfort level being in their home city and locker room.

If the game does get moved to Indianapolis, it will have a similar feel to the Superdome in some ways since it is an enclosed stadium.

The Saints bounced back last week after back-to-back losses to beat the Detroit Lions and improve to 2-2, while the Chargers fell to 1-3 following a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

L.A. is likely to be without star running back Austin Ekeler after he suffered a hamstring injury early in the loss to Tampa Bay, and the Saints could be without No. 1 wide receiver Michael Thomas for the fourth consecutive week after Thomas suffered an ankle injury in Week 1.