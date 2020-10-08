Power Ranking Every NFL Offense at Season's Quarter Mark

Power Ranking Every NFL Offense at Season's Quarter MarkOctober 8, 2020
Welcome to the second quarter of the highest-scoring season in National Football League history.
With penalties down, games have averaged 51.3 points, which is on pace to shatter the previous high of 46.8 in 2013. The average play is resulting in a record 5.7-yard gain, and games have averaged just 2.5 turnovers (down from 2.8 in 2019).
But not every offense has been equally as destructive. We factored in points, yards, efficiency, big-play ability, trajectory, talent, injuries and defense-adjusted value over average from Football Outsiders to see how they all stacked up through four weeks.
32. New York Giants
Without veteran left tackle Nate Solder (COVID-19 opt-out) and superstar running back Saquon Barkley (torn ACL), the New York Giants offense is a mess.
It has scored just three touchdowns in four games and is averaging a league-low 11.8 points per outing. The Giants predictably rank dead-last in DVOA, quarterback Daniel Jones' touchdown-to-interception ratio (2-to-5) is the worst in the sport, New York is one of just three offenses averaging fewer than three 20-yard plays per game, and the unit has failed to find the end zone on a tied-for-worst 80 percent of its trips to the red zone.
Jones hasn't taken a step forward, but he also just doesn't have support. Only two quarterbacks have been sacked more than the 2019 No. 6 pick, and top pass-catchers Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Evan Engram have been far from spectacular.
31. New York Jets
Offensive-oriented head coach Adam Gase and third-year quarterback Sam Darnold aren't getting the job done for the New York Jets offense, which is the only unit in football averaging less than 4.5 yards per play.
The Jets have scored on just two of nine trips to the red zone and have a mere 11 20-yard gains. And only the two New York teams are averaging fewer than 19 points per game (11.8 for the G-Men, 16.3 for Gang Green).
Would they be better off with a healthy Le'Veon Bell? Maybe, but the veteran back wasn't exactly tearing it up before his latest injury. The Jets look sillier by the day for bargain-hunting for offensive linemen and letting starting wideout Robby Anderson get away in the offseason. And the only way to get out of this hole might be with major changes to the coaching staff and quarterback position.
30. Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins has a QBR of 27.6, which is the worst mark in the NFL. He does rank ahead of Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in DVOA, though, because his lack of support was astonishing before he was benched.
Washington has committed eight turnovers, only three of which were Haskins interceptions, though he did lose two fumbles. The offense is averaging an NFC-low 3.6 yards per rushing attempt and just 4.6 yards per play, only four units have taken more sacks, and it has converted an NFL-low 33.3 percent of its third downs.
Top receiver Terry McLaurin is becoming a star, and rookie back Antonio Gibson has flashed, but Haskins hasn't lived up to the first-round hype. There's practically no depth surrounding him, and pass protection continues to be an issue.
The scariest part? Aside from an injury to standout right guard Brandon Scherff, Washington is pretty healthy. This is the product.
29. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears might be 3-1, but the offense is a problem, and new quarterback Nick Foles looks unlikely to change that. Against an admittedly tough yet shorthanded Indianapolis Colts defense in Week 4, the veteran averaged just 5.9 yards per attempt in an 11-point dud that would have looked a lot worse if not for a garbage-time touchdown.
The Bears should be thankful for their defensive prowess and their opponents' weaknesses because the offense ranks in the bottom seven in passing and rushing DVOA. Aside from two fourth-quarter explosions against the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons, the Bears have scored 44 points in four games.
Only Washington has been less successful on third down, and injuries have hardly been a factor.
This could get ugly.
28. Philadelphia Eagles
There's room for the Philadelphia Eagles offense to rally back to or beyond mediocrity. Struggling quarterback Carson Wentz deserves some benefit of the doubt because of his track record, and injuries are a massive reason why the unit has been so out of sync.
The Eagles are averaging just 21.0 points per game. The oft-sacked interception leader with seven picks, Wentz is the lowest-rated passer. And with the running game providing only limited support, the offense ranks ahead of only the Giants unit in DVOA.
With key players Andre Dillard, Brandon Brooks, Jason Peters, Isaac Seumalo, Lane Johnson, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Jalen Reagor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Dallas Goedert injured or returning from injuries, the Eagles are averaging more points per drive (1.6) than only the Giants and Jets.
But because some of those guys should get healthier soon and because Wentz and Co. showed some progress against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, we kept them out of the bottom few spots.
27. Cincinnati Bengals
Even though he had the scaled-back offseason and no preseason, rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has already helped the Cincinnati Bengals offense take a sizeable step forward.
The unit still ranks 26th in DVOA, but the progress is undeniable and the trajectory is promising. Since scoring just 13 points and turning it over twice in their opener, the Bengals have averaged 28.7 points per game while committing just two turnovers the last three weeks.
They're not hitting on many deep balls, and they still need to become more efficient on third down and in the red zone, while pass protection continues to be a concern (Burrow has been sacked 15 times). But only one of those sacks came in a Week 4 victory, and the LSU product looks more comfortable with his deep supporting cast every week.
26. Denver Broncos
Injuries to quarterback Drew Lock, Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton and sensational running back Phillip Lindsay have handcuffed the Denver Broncos offense, and right tackle Ja'Wuan James opted out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At least partly as a result of that attrition, the Denver offense ranks 30th in DVOA with eight turnovers, a paltry 4.8 yards per play and 13 sacks allowed.
It has at least managed to score 20.5 points per game despite facing what Football Outsiders calls the toughest schedule, and Denver actually ranks in the top 10 with 17 20-yard plays.
With that in mind and Lock and Lindsay at least expected to return relatively soon, the offense—which flashed its young talent in a 37-point Week 4 performance against the Jets—avoided the bottom tier.
25. Miami Dolphins
Nobody expected the Miami Dolphins offense to consistently buzz at a high level under the tutelage of veteran bridge quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has been riding a roller coaster for the better part of two decades.
As expected, Fitzpatrick has brought about some ups and downs, but by no means has this been a consistently poor group. Miami is averaging a not-embarrassing 23.3 points per game, it has converted an impressive 46.9 percent of third downs and it ranked just outside the bottom 10 in DVOA following a three-week run in which it scored 82 points.
Still, it's hard to call the Dolphins anything but mediocre. They've averaged a league-low 2.5 20-yard gains per game and have yet to produce a single 40-yard play. They aren't explosive enough or consistent enough to be in the middle of the pack, and that isn't likely to change under Fitzpatrick.
24. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans' feeble offense is likely a major reason why the team fired offensive-oriented head coach Bill O'Brien.
Despite the presence of two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, plenty of young (albeit generally disappointing) offensive line talent and a deep receiving corps, the Texans are one of just two teams with the Jets that average 18 or fewer first downs per game. They're averaging just 20 points per outing and can't convert on third down or reach the red zone.
It's pretty obvious they miss three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, whom O'Brien traded to the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason.
Still, the schedule has been treacherous to say the least, and Houston at least ranks in the middle of the pack with 5.8 yards per play. Watson is also coming off back-to-back games with a passer rating of 110.7. So let's give this unit more time.
23. Detroit Lions
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has failed to carry the Detroit Lions offense, star wide receiver Kenny Golladay hasn't been healthy, the running game has yet to take over, and the line has underperformed outside of left tackle Taylor Decker.
The result is a group that ranks 23rd in DVOA, 18th in points per game and 25th in yards per play and has already taken a dozen sacks.
Coming off a back injury, the 32-year-old Stafford has the fifth-lowest completion rate.
On the bright side, the Lions have committed just three turnovers and have generated a solid 17 20-yard plays. With Golladay and offseason right guard pickup Halapoulivaati Vaitai getting healthier each week, there's still hope for a unit that is loaded with talent.
22. Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts might have the best defense in the NFL, but they continue to underwhelm on the other side of the ball.
Quarterback Philip Rivers has thrown just four touchdown passes to three interceptions, the running game is averaging a league-low 3.5 yards per carry and the unit ranks in the bottom five on third down and in the red zone. The Colts are 24th in DVOA but 17th in points per game with 25.8.
Then again, the offensive line is one of the most stable position groups in football, Rivers gives them more playmaking ability than they had with Jacoby Brissett, and they've taken just four sacks while committing only three giveaways.
It hasn't delivered yet, but this isn't a bad offense.
21. Atlanta Falcons
You can never discount an offense that features 2016 MVP Matt Ryan, future Hall of Famer Julio Jones, 2017 Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley and emerging receiver Calvin Ridley. But there isn't much the Atlanta Falcons have done well.
They still don't run the ball effectively, the interior offensive line remains a liability, and Ryan has been so-so. As a result, the Falcons rank 21st in DVOA, including 19th in passing and 18th in rushing.
You never know when Ryan and Co. might wake up and dominate, but their only strong performance came against the Dallas Cowboys' 32nd-ranked scoring D. You're allowed to wonder if this is how it'll continue to play out for the 0-4 Falcons.
20. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots' multifaceted running game has kept them afloat against one of the league's fourth-easiest schedule, per Football Outsiders.
But Cam Newton, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, is the league's 13th-lowest-rated passer. The Patriots didn't have Newton when they struggled immensely against the Kansas City Chiefs' strong defense in Week 4, but keep in mind Kansas City didn't have its best player, defensive lineman Chris Jones.
Newton isn't close to all the way back to his 2015 MVP self, New England lacks receiving depth behind Julian Edelman, and the line has lacked continuity because of injuries.
You never want to count the Pats out, but it doesn't look promising.
19. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers earned extra credit for the sky-high potential recently put on display by No. 6 pick Justin Herbert, who completed four of his six deep passes for three monster touchdowns against one of the league's top-rated defenses in Week 4.
The Oregon product has had some lapses, but he's off to an extremely promising start and seems to be getting more comfortable each week.
Herbert is the NFL's highest-rated passer on third down, and the sample is no longer small.
But there are concerns elsewhere. The Bolts have the 27th rushing DVOA in the league, they just lost top back Austin Ekeler to a hamstring injury, and a line that was already without accomplished center Mike Pouncey is still waiting on injured veterans Bryan Bulaga and Trai Turner.
The Chargers are averaging just 20.8 points per game, and there likely are growing pains to come, but boy is that deep ball pretty.
18. Arizona Cardinals
With 2019 No. 1 pick Kyler Murray at quarterback, three-time All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins highlighting the passing game, 2019 breakout performer Kenyan Drake in the backfield and the offensive-oriented Kliff Kingsbury at head coach, the Arizona Cardinals have yet to live up to the hype.
Murray has five interceptions to go with his seven touchdown passes and a bottom-10 yards-per-attempt average of 6.4. He's been effective with his legs but has a horrid 45.1 passer rating on third down and an even worse 27.8 rating on deep passes.
Drake ranks in the bottom 10 among backs with 3.8 yards per attempt.
Hopkins has delivered and is on pace to catch 156 passes, but that doesn't change the fact the Cardinals possess the 25th DVOA in the NFL.
So while this unit is too talented to drop into the bottom 10, it remains below average.
17. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers might rank only 18th with 24.8 points per game, and they haven't faced the stiffest competition, but they've survived and thrived without star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Carolina quietly ranks 14th in DVOA, including ninth in passing and 12th in rushing. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater doesn't have a cannon and has been more mistake-prone than usual, but he's also completed 73.0 percent of his passes in an offense that ranks eighth with six yards per play.
The Panthers need to get better in the red zone but have converted nearly half their third downs. With or without McCaffrey, a strong performance against the Bears or New Orleans Saints in Weeks 6 and 7 would indicate the Panthers haven't just produced fool's gold against the bad defenses of the Cardinals, Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.
For now, the jury's still out.
16. Jacksonville Jaguars
Incredibly, despite so much turnover in recent offseasons, the Jacksonville Jaguars possess the sixth-best offensive DVOA.
They scored 27 points against a Colts team that hasn't surrendered more than 11 in its three other games, they followed that with 30 on the road against the Tennessee Titans, and their only dud came when they were without top receiver DJ Chark Jr. on short rest in Week 3.
With Chark back in Week 4, they put up 429 yards, 25 first downs and 25 points in a respectable performance in Cincinnati. Quarterback Gardner Minshew II looked strong in a losing effort, and he now has twice as many touchdowns (eight) as picks (four) along with a completion percentage of 72.1 and a passer rating of 101.2.
This isn't a big-play offense, and there isn't any elite talent to speak of, but Jacksonville has been efficient, and Minshew still seems to have some magic left over from his sensational rookie season.
15. Pittsburgh Steelers
Good, not great. That's the best way to describe the first three games for a Pittsburgh Steelers offense that has the talent, experience and depth to break box scores but has yet to find its sweet spot as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger gets reacclimated.
Big Ben, of course, is coming off major elbow surgery and a season that was virtually lost to said injury. The good news is he's held up thus far, but the bad news is the Steelers have failed to hit 30 points in any of their three games against shoddy or depleted defenses.
Receiver Diontae Johnson was supposed to explode this year, but he didn't look right before suffering a concussion in Week 3, and they didn't have veteran guard David DeCastro in Weeks 1 and 2. But their Week 3 performance against Houston was clearly their best yet.
Uncharacteristically, the Steelers have hit on just four 20-yard plays in each of their three outings, but it's easy to see that rate spiking soon enough.
14. San Francisco 49ers
It's almost unfair to rank the San Francisco 49ers on either side of the ball right now. They've been without key offensive players Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Raheem Mostert more often than not, but none of those guys is expected to be out for good.
In the meantime, the 49ers have impressively treaded water by utilizing their depth while benefiting from head coach Kyle Shanahan's genius. That all counts for something, and the numbers aren't shabby anyway.
The 49ers are averaging 26.8 points per game, which ranks 11th; 5.9 yards per play (10th) and one giveaway per outing (tied for ninth). They aren't dominating anybody and are coming off a tough showing in which they were down to their third-string quarterback, but there's little reason to panic as they begin to get healthy.
13. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense is, at the very least, far more efficient than many appear to realize.
Quarterback Derek Carr is the league's fifth-highest-rated passer after ranking ninth in that category last year. He ranks near the bottom in air yards per attempt and doesn't take a lot of shots, but he's posted a passer rating of at least 107.3 in all four games this year and has yet to throw an interception.
That has the 2-2 Raiders in decent shape despite a tough schedule and injuries to key supporting cast members Tyrell Williams, Henry Ruggs III and Trent Brown.
Running back Josh Jacobs has yet to get rolling as he recovers from a hip injury, but when that happens and Ruggs and Brown return, the unit will have a high ceiling.
As is, it already ranks 10th in DVOA and points per game (27.8), and the Raiders have scored on an AFC-high 55.3 percent of their drives. But Carr, Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller have also lost a combined six fumbles, so we docked some points for that.
12. Tennessee Titans
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill doesn't get a lot of credit, nor does the Tennessee Titans offense that he runs. But the league's highest-rated passer in 2019 ranks ninth in that category with six touchdown passes to one interception for the 3-0 squad.
That pick is the Titans' only turnover, and they're again not lacking balance. Running back Derrick Henry, who led the league in rushing yards last year, is averaging an NFL-best 106.3 yards per game.
With that one-two punch, the Titans must be listed in the top 12 following back-to-back 30-plus-point performances. That said, they've managed just nine 20-yard gains against some vulnerable defenses, so there is room for improvement.
If it happens, their Week 5 meeting with the Buffalo Bills could be telling.
11. Dallas Cowboys
The stats are hard to ignore. On the surface, the Dallas Cowboys offense is killing it.
The unit leads the league by a huge margin with 2,038 yards, putting it on pace to shatter the 2011 New Orleans Saints' record of 7,474. The Cowboys are also averaging 31.5 points per game, which ranks third. But so much of that has to do with the fact they've been playing catchup as a result of poor defense and sloppy offense.
We're not here to talk about that horrible D, but the Cowboys are tied for the NFL lead with nine turnovers. Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliott is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry for an offense that starts far too slow, lacks balance and is putting too much on quarterback Dak Prescott behind a line that is a shell of its former self because of injuries as well as center Travis Frederick's retirement.
Throw in that Dallas has generally faced weak defenses and it's no surprise that, despite those compelling raw numbers, the Cowboys rank outside the top 10 in DVOA (12th). Ditto for these rankings, even if we're giving them room to grow when the line gets healthier and Elliott inevitably heats up.
10. Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins is one of the most hot-and-cold quarterbacks in the NFL, and the Minnesota Vikings' erratic offense often reflects that unpredictability. There are days when Cousins is an elite gunslinger (as was the case when he completed eight deep passes in a season-saving Week 4 victory) and days when he absolutely bombs (he was 11 of 26 with three interceptions in an embarrassing Week 2 loss).
But the Vikes have found a way to hit the 30-point mark in every other game, thanks mainly to Cousins and NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook, who has scored six touchdowns in four outings.
Throw in the emergence of rookie first-round wide receiver Justin Jefferson (who leads the league in yards per target following consecutive 100-yard performances) alongside steady veteran Adam Thielen, and you've got a frustrating but often glorious offense.
For what it's worth, despite that abysmal showing against the Colts and a tough schedule thus far, only three offenses are averaging more yards per play than Minnesota's 6.4. And the Vikings have been firing on all cylinders in the red zone.
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This is pretty amazing. With limited time to jell this offseason, and despite injuries to pass-catchers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard, 43-year-old quarterback Tom Brady has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense burning.
Brady does not have a howitzer, and he's thrown four picks in as many games, but the good has drastically outweighed the bad. The Bucs are one of eight teams averaging 30-plus points per game, the offensive line has excelled at protecting Brady and paving the way for formidable running back duo Ronald Jones II and Leonard Fournette, and it's scary that Tampa Bay hasn't gotten the most out of Evans or Godwin.
The Bruce Arians-led Bucs have always been capable of lighting up the scoreboard, but now they're doing it with fewer mistakes. And as Brady gets more acclimated and his targets get healthier, the unit should only get better.
8. Cleveland Browns
Since laying an egg in a Week 1 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns have averaged 39.3 points per game in three consecutive victories. They've turned the ball over just once during that stretch, moving into the top 10 in offensive DVOA (ninth), 20-yard gains (tied for eighth) and red-zone efficiency (third in touchdown percentage).
That Week 1 dud still counts, but this high ranking for Cleveland is all about the offense's trajectory as well as the talent that finally seems to be coming through.
Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is coming off his best game as a Brown, quarterback Baker Mayfield has posted three consecutive triple-digit passer ratings, the offensive line is greatly improved with Jack Conklin manning the right tackle spot, and Cleveland has so much skill-position depth that standout back Nick Chubb's knee injury shouldn't be a back-breaker.
Can we trust the Browns? Totally fair not to based on their history. And no, the schedule hasn't been challenging since the Baltimore catastrophe. But this a well-coached, finely tuned offense that appears to be turning a corner.
7. Baltimore Ravens
How much can we dock an offense led by the reigning MVP based on one ugly performance against a high-quality opponent? Setting aside that no-show against the Chiefs in Week 3, the Baltimore Ravens have scored more than 30 points in three blowout victories. And even with that poor performance, quarterback Lamar Jackson is the league's sixth-highest-rated passer.
He's also on pace to push for 1,000 yards as a rusher, and those numbers should continue to improve as that 20-point, 70-net-passing-yard showing against Kansas City becomes more diluted within the sample.
In other words, an offense that led the league in total DVOA, passing DVOA and rushing DVOA and averaged an NFL-best 33.2 points per game in 2019 gets the benefit of the doubt. But that doesn't mean we can toss it back into the top five when so many teams are lighting it up.
The Ravens haven't been crisp enough or explosive enough to join the top tier at the quarter-season mark. They'll also have to perform better on third down and in the red zone.
6. Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams offense seemingly isn't what it used to be, but it actually ranks second in the NFL in DVOA.
That's partly on the redemption of Jared Goff, who ranks eighth in DVOA among quarterbacks following three consecutive triple-digit-rated performances—two of which came against the tough defenses of Philadelphia and Buffalo.
Thirteen teams have averaged more points per game than Los Angeles, but only six have averaged more yards per play. Three quality options have emerged at running back, there's no questioning the talent in the receiving corps, and an offensive line that stumbled in 2019 has exceeded expectations as Goff has been sacked just six times and pressured on only 19.5 percent of his dropbacks, which ranks 11th.
Only three offenses have more 20-yard gains than the Rams, who also rank fourth in third-down conversion rate. We could nitpick about their so-so scoring output (26.5 points per game) and their middle-of-the-pack red-zone efficiency, but few could have imagined a better start by Sean McVay's offense.
5. New Orleans Saints
The notoriously slow-starting New Orleans Saints again started slow. But after mustering only 18 first downs in Week 1 and generating "only" 58 points in Weeks 1 and 2, the Drew Brees-led unit has exploded the last two weeks despite not having top receiver Michael Thomas at all and tight end Jared Cook in Week 4.
Brees posted a 123.6 passer rating in that two-game span as the Saints scored 65 points. Meanwhile, running back Alvin Kamara continues to blaze with a league-leading 557 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns.
The Saints now have the best third-down conversion rate in the NFC, and Brees has a 145.1 passer rating on deep balls over the last two weeks.
Just imagine how much higher he and that unit will fly when Thomas returns.
4. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills likely wouldn't have made the top 10 on a list like this in August, but they've exploded into the top five thanks primarily to an incredible breakout season by quarterback Josh Allen.
The 2018 No. 7 pick always had tantalizing ability, and now it's all coming together with a steady group of pass protectors and a deep receiving corps highlighted by new top target Stefon Diggs.
Four weeks in, Allen has to be viewed as an MVP candidate. He owns a perfect 158.3 passer rating on deep balls, his 154.4 rating in the fourth quarter of one-score games ranks first in the AFC, his 146.6 rating on third down is second leaguewide to only Justin Herbert's 154.0, and he's thrown nine touchdown passes to zero interceptions in the red zone.
The Bills could use a little more balance (they're fifth overall in DVOA and third in passing but 31st in rushing), and we still need proof they can sustain this against stiffer competition. But they rank among the league's offensive elite right now in practically every category and, looking at the trajectory of Allen and the rest of the unit, there's little reason to expect that to change.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
Eight teams are averaging more points per game, and a handful are averaging more yards per play than the Kansas City Chiefs. But Kansas City has the best quarterback in the world right now, and its unit still ranks first in passing DVOA, which is of utmost importance in this comically pass-heavy era.
Powered by the magical Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have the only unit in the AFC that has more than 100 points but fewer than three turnovers. The numbers don't do justice to their dominance, partly because they slipped up in a Week 2 overtime victory at the Chargers and also because they've gone up against four talented defenses.
Still, they've converted a league-high 53.8 percent of their third downs, they've found paydirt on 10 of 14 trips to the red zone, and they're averaging a conference-best 41.6 yards per drive.
They're also, quite simply, the champs. At 4-0, there's no way we can rank a group led by Mahomes and featuring Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Offensive Rookie of the Year front-runner Clyde Edwards-Helaire outside the top three.
2. Seattle Seahawks
It's a quarterback-oriented league, and right now, the Seattle Seahawks have the most dominant quarterback. Russell Wilson's jaw-dropping numbers—75.2 completion percentage, 16 touchdowns to two interceptions, 9.4 yards per attempt and 136.7 passer rating—are the primary reasons the Seahawks landed in the No. 2 spot.
But the offense is a well-oiled machine beyond Wilson. Receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are on pace to go over 1,100 yards, running back Chris Carson is averaging 4.5 yards per attempt, and even an oft-maligned pass protection unit has fared OK.
Not that it matters. Wilson is routinely the most pressured quarterback in football, but his unmatched improvisation skills and deep passing abilities get him out of most jams. This year, while being pressured on 25.9 percent of his dropbacks, he's still been on target with a league-high 86.3 percent of his passes.
Beyond Wilson's historic pace, the Seahawks have scored touchdowns on a ridiculous 13 of their 15 red-zone trips and are averaging an unreal 35.5 points per game.
It's hard to believe that didn't get them into the top spot.
1. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers offense is averaging 38 points per game. But while the Seahawks, Chiefs and Bills have multiple turnovers, the Packers somehow have run 261 plays without committing a single giveaway.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers might not have Wilson's passer rating, but he leads the NFL in QBR, DVOA and touchdown-to-interception ratio (13-to-0). And yet he's done a lot of that without top receiver Davante Adams, who has missed two-and-a-half games with a hamstring injury.
It helps that Aaron Jones is one of just two backs with more than 500 scrimmage yards, and that he's also scored six touchdowns. But this is mainly about Rodgers, who at age 36 looks rejuvenated, inspired and unstoppable.