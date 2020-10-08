Power Ranking Every NFL Offense at Season's Quarter Mark

29 of 32

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills likely wouldn't have made the top 10 on a list like this in August, but they've exploded into the top five thanks primarily to an incredible breakout season by quarterback Josh Allen.

The 2018 No. 7 pick always had tantalizing ability, and now it's all coming together with a steady group of pass protectors and a deep receiving corps highlighted by new top target Stefon Diggs.

Four weeks in, Allen has to be viewed as an MVP candidate. He owns a perfect 158.3 passer rating on deep balls, his 154.4 rating in the fourth quarter of one-score games ranks first in the AFC, his 146.6 rating on third down is second leaguewide to only Justin Herbert's 154.0, and he's thrown nine touchdown passes to zero interceptions in the red zone.

The Bills could use a little more balance (they're fifth overall in DVOA and third in passing but 31st in rushing), and we still need proof they can sustain this against stiffer competition. But they rank among the league's offensive elite right now in practically every category and, looking at the trajectory of Allen and the rest of the unit, there's little reason to expect that to change.