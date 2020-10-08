10 Offseason Moves Shaping the 2020 MLB Playoffs

0 of 12

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The MLB offseason is a golden opportunity for teams to add missing pieces to their rosters, plugging the holes that kept them from achieving the ultimate goal the previous year.

Whether it's a splashy free-agent signing, a blockbuster trade or an under-the-radar move that pays major dividends, contenders are built in the winter.

There are eight teams left standing in the hunt for the 2020 World Series title, and a handful of offseason moves have helped shape that postseason picture.

We'll count down the 10 moves that have had the greatest impact on this year's playoff picture, taking into account how they addressed needs and the impact the players' production has had on their respective rosters.