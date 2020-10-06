    Tony Finau in Self-Isolation After COVID-19 Diagnosis, PGA Tour Announces

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2020

    Tony Finau, of the United States, plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the US Open Golf Championship, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    John Minchillo/Associated Press

    Tony Finau will not participate in this week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas because he has tested positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday

    Finau's positive test came during the Tour's pre-tournament screening and has entered self-isolation. Bronson Burgoon will replace Finau in Las Vegas.

    Finau tweeted a message about his diagnosis, saying, "I am feeling well, and am otherwise in good spirits":

    The Associated Press (h/t Sportsnet) noted Finau will also miss the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek next week in Las Vegas because of the self-isolation.

    According to the AP, he is the 10th player on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 since it resumed play on June 8. It has held 18 tournaments since the restart, and Finau is the first to test positive since Scottie Scheffler and Sam Horsfield prior to September's U.S. Open.

    Finau is No. 16 in the official world golf rankings and impressed at the U.S. Open by tying for eighth place.

    It was one of five top-10 finishes for him since the PGA Tour restarted following its COVID-19 pandemic hiatus.

