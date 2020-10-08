Fantasy Football Week 5: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players

Fantasy Football Week 5: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 PlayersOctober 8, 2020
Fantasy football leagues aren't won at fantasy football drafts (though some have been lost that early). Rather, they are generally won on the waiver wire and in trades, as savvy players find ways to improve their team or address injuries and replace underperforming players throughout the season.
We're entering prime trade season, when your team's deficiencies have become clear. So, to help you navigate those rocky waters, we've compiled the weekly trade value chart to give you a general idea of how you should value your own players and your targets on other teams.
Below, we'll break down the fantasy value chart, along with a player worth targeting as a buy-low candidate, one player you'll want to sit on after a hot start if you have him rostered and one player worth selling high. And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!
Note: Any player not listed below has a trade value of one.
Trade Value: 12
1. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
Trade Value: 11
2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
4. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
5. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
6. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Trade Value: 10
7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
8. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
9. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
10. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
11. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
13. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
14. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
15. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
16. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Trade Value: 9
17. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
18. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
19. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
20. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
22. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
23. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Trade Value: 8
24. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
25. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
26. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers
27. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
28. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
29. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
30. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Trade Value: 7
31. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
32. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers
33. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
34. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
36. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
37. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
38. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
39. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
40. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
41. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
42. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
43. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
44. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Trade Value: 6
45. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos
46. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
47. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team
48. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
49. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans
50. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
51. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
52. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
53. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans
54. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
55. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Trade Value: 5
56. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
57. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
58. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
59. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
60. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos
61. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
62. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
63. Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins
64. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
65. Joshua Kelley, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
66. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Trade Value: 4
68. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams
69. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
70. Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans
71. Cam Newton, QB, New England Patriots
72. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
74. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
75. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
76. Keelan Cole Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
77. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills
78. Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills
79. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
Trade Value: 3
80. Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens
81. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots
82. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
83. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers
84. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
85. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
86. Gardner Minshew II, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
87. Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers
88. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
89. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Rams
90. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins
Trade Value: 2
91. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
92. Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts
93. Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
94. Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants
95. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets
96. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
97. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, New Orleans Saints
98. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams
99. Malcolm Brown, RB, Los Angeles Rams
100. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
Are we worrying about Deshaun Watson yet?
Because we should be. No DeAndre Hopkins, and worse, no real rock-solid replacement. His head coach, Bill O'Brien, was just fired (though that might not really hurt him all that much). The Texans are 0-4 and unlikely to play themselves back into the postseason picture.
No, Watson isn't killing your team. He's averaging 18.4 fantasy points per game in standard-scoring leagues. But if you drafted him over, say, Russell Wilson, you are currently losing out on about 12 points per week (Wilson is averaging 30.7 points each game, tops among quarterbacks).
The issue is that you can't sell if you have him, because his value is at rock bottom, and there's enough uncertainty about Houston's offense that you may be hesitant to add him without some sign he could trend upward. But it's possible you could get him for very, very cheap at the moment.
The glimmer of hope here is that his schedule opens up after tough matchups against Kansas City, Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Minnesota. Brighter days could be ahead. If you want an upgrade at quarterback, see if you can steal Watson for pennies on the dollar.
At wide receiver, Robby Anderson is making his case as an ironclad WR2. He's averaging 17.2 points per game in PPR leagues, and he's doing so having scored just one touchdown. He's now caught 28 passes for 377 yards and a score, putting him on pace for 112 receptions, 1,508 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
You'd expect his receptions and receiving yards to regress some—especially with Christian McCaffrey returning at some point and taking up a big role in the passing game—but you'd also expect a deep threat like Anderson to see his touchdown numbers go up somewhat.
The one thing that could hint at something of a regression overall is his 34 targets. While that ranks eighth among wideouts, it doesn't put him among the league's target share leaders:
Anderson isn't far off at 24.8 percent, though it's also a number that could decrease when McCaffrey returns.
Regardless, your days of buying low on Anderson are over—he's legit. If you think he's overperforming, you might be able to sell high, but the best course of action at this point might be to sit on him and ride out the production while it lasts. He clearly has chemistry with Teddy Bridgewater, the best quarterback he's ever had.
As trade-high candidates go, consider moving Robert Tonyan while he's on a hot streak. He's burst onto the scene in the past three weeks, though there are plenty of reasons to believe his bubble will burst.
For one, he has five touchdowns in three games (three against Atlanta alone on Monday night). That obviously isn't sustainable. Almost exactly half of his fantasy value has come from those scores.
"As far as talentwise, we always knew. He's a talented guy and it's a just a matter of time before a game like this happens," quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters regarding Tonyan. "But talking about respect and trust and being able to count on a guy, we saw that last year with Bobby."
In his breakout three games he's been targeted 14 times, or 4.6 times per game. Not exactly inspiring when compared to other elite options at tight end like George Kittle and Darren Waller (10 targets per game played) or Travis Kelce (8.2 targets per game), players who sustain value throughout a season.
Another factor to consider is that the Packers have been beaten up at wide receiver. Allen Lazard is facing a stint on IR and will be out of action for at least a few more weeks, if not more, while Davante Adams hasn't played the past two games and likely will return after the team's Week 5 bye.
So whatever targets Tonyan was getting will likely decrease. That, combined with a natural regression in his touchdown production, means he's a player worth selling high on now if you can pull off the trick.
Just to be clear, that doesn't mean he won't have value in fantasy going forward. With Rodgers at quarterback, he could hover around the TE1 ranks this year. But it's unlikely his value will ever be higher than it is right now.
