Fantasy Football Week 5: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players

Fantasy football leagues aren't won at fantasy football drafts (though some have been lost that early). Rather, they are generally won on the waiver wire and in trades, as savvy players find ways to improve their team or address injuries and replace underperforming players throughout the season.

We're entering prime trade season, when your team's deficiencies have become clear. So, to help you navigate those rocky waters, we've compiled the weekly trade value chart to give you a general idea of how you should value your own players and your targets on other teams.

Below, we'll break down the fantasy value chart, along with a player worth targeting as a buy-low candidate, one player you'll want to sit on after a hot start if you have him rostered and one player worth selling high. And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!

Note: Any player not listed below has a trade value of one.

Trade Value: 12

1. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Trade Value: 11

2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

4. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

5. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

6. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Trade Value: 10

7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

8. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

9. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

10. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

11. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

13. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

14. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

15. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

16. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Trade Value: 9

17. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

18. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

19. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

20. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

21. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

22. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

23. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Trade Value: 8

24. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

25. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

26. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

27. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

28. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

29. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

30. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Trade Value: 7

31. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

32. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers

33. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

34. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

36. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

37. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

38. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

39. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

40. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

41. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

42. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

43. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

44. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Trade Value: 6

45. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos

46. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

47. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

48. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

49. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans

50. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

51. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

52. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

53. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

54. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

55. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Trade Value: 5

56. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

57. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

58. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

59. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

60. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

61. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

62. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

63. Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins

64. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

65. Joshua Kelley, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

66. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

67. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trade Value: 4

68. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams

69. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

70. Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans

71. Cam Newton, QB, New England Patriots

72. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

73. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings



74. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

75. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

76. Keelan Cole Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

77. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills

78. Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills

79. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

Trade Value: 3

80. Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens

81. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots

82. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

83. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers

84. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

85. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

86. Gardner Minshew II, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

87. Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers

88. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

89. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Rams

90. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

Trade Value: 2

91. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

92. Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts

93. Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

94. Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

95. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

96. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

97. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, New Orleans Saints

98. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

99. Malcolm Brown, RB, Los Angeles Rams

100. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

Are we worrying about Deshaun Watson yet?

Because we should be. No DeAndre Hopkins, and worse, no real rock-solid replacement. His head coach, Bill O'Brien, was just fired (though that might not really hurt him all that much). The Texans are 0-4 and unlikely to play themselves back into the postseason picture.

No, Watson isn't killing your team. He's averaging 18.4 fantasy points per game in standard-scoring leagues. But if you drafted him over, say, Russell Wilson, you are currently losing out on about 12 points per week (Wilson is averaging 30.7 points each game, tops among quarterbacks).

The issue is that you can't sell if you have him, because his value is at rock bottom, and there's enough uncertainty about Houston's offense that you may be hesitant to add him without some sign he could trend upward. But it's possible you could get him for very, very cheap at the moment.

The glimmer of hope here is that his schedule opens up after tough matchups against Kansas City, Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Minnesota. Brighter days could be ahead. If you want an upgrade at quarterback, see if you can steal Watson for pennies on the dollar.

At wide receiver, Robby Anderson is making his case as an ironclad WR2. He's averaging 17.2 points per game in PPR leagues, and he's doing so having scored just one touchdown. He's now caught 28 passes for 377 yards and a score, putting him on pace for 112 receptions, 1,508 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

You'd expect his receptions and receiving yards to regress some—especially with Christian McCaffrey returning at some point and taking up a big role in the passing game—but you'd also expect a deep threat like Anderson to see his touchdown numbers go up somewhat.

The one thing that could hint at something of a regression overall is his 34 targets. While that ranks eighth among wideouts, it doesn't put him among the league's target share leaders:

Anderson isn't far off at 24.8 percent, though it's also a number that could decrease when McCaffrey returns.

Regardless, your days of buying low on Anderson are over—he's legit. If you think he's overperforming, you might be able to sell high, but the best course of action at this point might be to sit on him and ride out the production while it lasts. He clearly has chemistry with Teddy Bridgewater, the best quarterback he's ever had.

As trade-high candidates go, consider moving Robert Tonyan while he's on a hot streak. He's burst onto the scene in the past three weeks, though there are plenty of reasons to believe his bubble will burst.

For one, he has five touchdowns in three games (three against Atlanta alone on Monday night). That obviously isn't sustainable. Almost exactly half of his fantasy value has come from those scores.

"As far as talentwise, we always knew. He's a talented guy and it's a just a matter of time before a game like this happens," quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters regarding Tonyan. "But talking about respect and trust and being able to count on a guy, we saw that last year with Bobby."

In his breakout three games he's been targeted 14 times, or 4.6 times per game. Not exactly inspiring when compared to other elite options at tight end like George Kittle and Darren Waller (10 targets per game played) or Travis Kelce (8.2 targets per game), players who sustain value throughout a season.

Another factor to consider is that the Packers have been beaten up at wide receiver. Allen Lazard is facing a stint on IR and will be out of action for at least a few more weeks, if not more, while Davante Adams hasn't played the past two games and likely will return after the team's Week 5 bye.

So whatever targets Tonyan was getting will likely decrease. That, combined with a natural regression in his touchdown production, means he's a player worth selling high on now if you can pull off the trick.

Just to be clear, that doesn't mean he won't have value in fantasy going forward. With Rodgers at quarterback, he could hover around the TE1 ranks this year. But it's unlikely his value will ever be higher than it is right now.