Report: Julio Jones' Week 5 Status in Doubt After WR Aggravates Hamstring Injury

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons might once again be without wide receiver Julio Jones when they play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Jones, who has a hamstring injury, looks like he will miss his team's Week 5 matchup:

Jones started Monday's 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers but exited after making four catches for 32 yards.

The 31-year-old is a seven-time Pro Bowler who averaged more than 1,300 receiving yards a season through his first nine years.

Atlanta's receiving corps without Jones drives home how much his presence lifts the unit.

Calvin Ridley didn't have a single catch on five targets against the Packers. He has an ankle injury, but the Falcons got nothing from the receiver who was supposed to be their No. 1 option in Jones' absence.

That could be a reflection of Ridley, Matt Ryan, the play-calling or a combination of the three.

The good news is that the Panthers haven't been an elite defense against the pass. They're allowing only 227 yards per game, seventh-best in the NFL, but opposing quarterbacks are hitting on 71.7 percent of their throws, which ranks 28th, and have a 96.3 passer rating (15th).

Ryan, whose 167 attempts are third-most in the league, might be able to have success against Carolina even without Jones. But that's as much as you can positively spin an injury to Atlanta's biggest star as the 0-4 Falcons seek their first win.