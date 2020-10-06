Falcons Rumors: 'No Indication' Dan Quinn Will Be Fired Tuesday After 0-4 Start

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Dan Quinn doesn't appear to be in imminent danger of losing his job as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported "there's no indication at this time" that Quinn will be fired despite the team's 0-4 start this season.

Even though there has been increased outside pressure for the Falcons to make a change at head coach, Benjamin Allbright of Pro Football Network reported last week that team owner Arthur Blank "is willing to give him a chance to turn things around."

Allbright did note that Quinn "has a mandate to make the playoffs" after finishing under .500 in each of the previous two seasons.

The Falcons' 0-4 start this season is especially disheartening because the team has blown double-digit leads in two games. They allowed 30 points in the second half to the Dallas Cowboys in a 40-39 loss in Week 2. They were outscored 20-0 in the fourth quarter of a 30-26 loss to the Chicago Bears the following week.

Atlanta has allowed at least 30 points in each of its first four games and ranks 31st in points allowed per game (34.5).

Quinn is in his sixth season as Falcons head coach. He led the team to consecutive playoff berths in 2016 and 2017, including an appearance in Super Bowl LI. They have gone 14-22 since the start of 2018.