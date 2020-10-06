Cam Newton Reportedly Was Asymptomatic on Monday After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton reportedly could return to practice as early as Thursday after remaining asymptomatic as of Monday following his positive COVID-19 test last week.

ESPN reported the update Tuesday and noted Newton would be eligible for activation if he doesn't exhibit any symptoms within five days and produces two straight negative tests on back-to-back days.

The Pats' starter missed Monday night's 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs because of the coronavirus diagnosis. The game was delayed one day because of positive tests on both teams.

Newton, who signed an incentive-laden one-year, $1.75 million contract with New England in the offseason, was off to a solid start through three games. He completed 68.1 percent of his throws for 714 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 149 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

Brian Hoyer drew the spot start Monday night and was replaced by Jarrett Stidham in the second half. Both quarterbacks struggled, combining to complete 20 of 37 throws for 190 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Patriots defense had stepped up in a major way, holding Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs offense to six points until late in the third quarter. A better offensive performance could have allowed New England to pull off the road upset.

"We had some opportunities tonight (and) weren't able to take advantage of them. You can't give a team like that those kind of opportunities," head coach Bill Belichick told reporters. "Turned the ball over four times. Had too many penalties."

Getting Newton back quickly is crucial to keeping the 4-0 Buffalo Bills in sight in the AFC East and to securing a wild-card berth should Buffalo take the division crown.

The Pats are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium on Sunday before their Week 6 bye.

If Newton is unavailable, it's hard to predict which backup quarterback would get the call against Denver since neither one took advantage of their opportunity Monday.