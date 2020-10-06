French Open 2020: Schwartzman's Win, Svitolina's Loss Highlight Tuesday Results

Michel Euler/Associated Press

The 2020 French Open is nearing an end, with Tuesday featuring a total of five men's and women's singles matches that began to fill out the semifinal field.

There was another major upset on the women's side, as No. 3 seed Elina Svitolina's run came to an end in the quarterfinals thanks to a 6-2, 6-4 defeat at the hands of Nadia Podoroska. Sofia Kenin and Petra Kvitova are the only remaining top-10 seeds still standing.

Things were also dramatic on the men's side. Diego Schwartzman survived five sets against Dominic Thiem to reach the semifinal.

Here are the results from Tuesday's action at Roland Garros.

Men's Singles

No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. Jannik Sinner (In Progress)

No. 12 Diego Schwartzman def. No. 3 Dominic Thiem 7-6(1), 5-7, 6-7 (6-8), 7-6(5), 6-2

Women's Singles

Nadia Podoroska def. No. 3 Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4

Danielle Collins def. No. 30 Ons Jabeur 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Iga Swiatek def. Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1

Recap

Prior to this year's French Open, Podoroska had never advanced beyond the first round at a Grand Slam tournament since turning pro in 2016. She is currently the No. 131-ranked player in the WTA rankings and had to win three qualifying matches to make it into the main draw at Roland Garros.

Per Robin Bairner of WTATennis.com, Podoroska had never "beaten a top-50 player or even recorded back-to-back victories on the WTA Tour" prior to the French Open.

Podoroska put Svitolina away in the second set thanks to brilliant play at the net. The Argentina native had an 11-3 advantage in net points. She also won 19 of 33 receiving points to reach the semifinal.

Svitolina lost in the French Open quarterfinals for the third time in six years. She had only dropped one set in the first four rounds of the tournament before Tuesday.

Another surprising contender in Paris, Danielle Collins will play in her first career Grand Slam quarterfinal after outlasting Ons Jabeur in three sets. The American has knocked off top-30 players in each of her last two victories.

Collins will have to make it three straight if she wants to keep her title hopes alive with Sofia Kenin waiting in the quarterfinal.

Collins had lost in the first round in each of her previous two tournaments prior to the French Open. She lost in straight sets to Anett Kontaveit at the U.S. Open and Jil Teichmann at the Western & Southern Open.

Schwartzman advanced to his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal with a five-set marathon win over Thiem. The Argentine star held off the No. 3 seed in a match that took more than five hours and needed three tiebreakers.

Schwartzman prevailed despite having a seven-to-one disadvantage in aces and committing five double-faults. He was helped out by Thiem committing 81 unforced errors, including 21 in the fourth set that ended 7-6 in Schwartzman's favor after a tiebreak.

Prior to Tuesday's match, Schwartzman had won each of his first four matches in straight sets. The 28-year-old had lost six of his eight career matches against Thiem, including three straight.

Thiem had been on the hottest streak of his career prior to Tuesday's defeat. He won seven matches en route to capturing his first U.S. Open title and won his first four matches at Roland Garros, though unseeded Hugo Gaston gave him problems in their five-set match in the fourth round.