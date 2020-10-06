NFL Picks Week 5: Advice on Latest Vegas Odds and Spreads for Upcoming Schedule

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Week 4 brought a few surprises to the proverbial table, as four underdogs won outright, including the previously winless Philadelphia Eagles and the surprisingly surging Cleveland Browns.

Week 5 could prove to be just as interesting, as six games currently have a line of seven points or fewer, and four games have yet to hit the board. There are a couple of potential blowouts brewing too, as two contests currently hold lines of the double-digit variety.

Here, you'll find a look at the latest lines and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook, score predictions for every game and a closer look at some of the top plays of the week.

NFL Week 5 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5, 44.5) at Chicago Bears: 27-20 Tampa Bay

Cincinnati Bengals (+13.5, 51) at Baltimore Ravens: 33-21 Baltimore

Buffalo Bills (n/a) at Tennessee Titans: 34-27 Buffalo

Las Vegas Raiders (+12, 56.5) at Kansas City Chiefs: 38-28 Kansas City

Philadelphia Eagles (+7, 45) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 28-24 Pittsburgh

Arizona Cardinals (-6.5, 47.5) at New York Jets: 30-20 Arizona

Los Angeles Rams (-9, 45.5) at Washington Football Team: 24-17 Los Angeles

Jacksonville Jaguars (+6, 54) at Houston Texans: 26-23 Houston

Carolina Panthers (n/a) at Atlanta Falcons: 31-27 Atlanta

Miami Dolphins (n/a) at San Francisco 49ers: 24-22 San Francisco

New York Giants (+9.5, 54) at Dallas Cowboys: 35-22 Dallas

Indianapolis Colts (-3, 47.5) at Cleveland Browns: 22-21 Cleveland

Denver Broncos (n/a) at New England Patriots: 17-14 New England

Minnesota Vikings (+7, 57.5) at Seattle Seahawks: 36-31 Seattle

Los Angeles Chargers (+8, 52) at New Orleans Saints: 26-24 New Orleans

Cincinnati Bengals (+13.5) at Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens managed to bounce back in Week 4, notching a 31-17 win over the Washington Football Team. It marked the third time this season that Baltimore had won by at least two touchdowns—they lost their Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs by the same margin.

However, 14-point wins aren't easy to come by in the NFL, and the Ravens could find it difficult to win by two touchdowns against Joe Burrow and the upstart Cincinnati Bengals.

No, we're not calling for the upset here, but the Bengals should be able to keep this one closer than 14. They've steadily shown improvement, as evidenced by their progression from 0-2 to 0-2-1 and then 1-2-1. And it's not outlandish to think that Cincinnati could have a winning record at this point, as the team has scored and allowed exactly 99 points each.

The Bengals have scored just under 30 points per game over the last three weeks. While they might not hit that mark in Baltimore, don't expect them to put up a stinker like Washington did last week or the Browns did last week.

Expect a late score to provide the cover, much like it did in Week 2 against Cleveland—as long as this line hovers around 13 points or above.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+6) at Houston Texans

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Sunday's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans could also be closer than some expect. This is largely due to Houston's terrible defense—ranked 27th in points allowed with zero turnovers—and the fact that the Texans just fired head coach/GM Bill O'Brien.

"We weren't able to get it to where we needed to get it. ...I understand," O'Brien said, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

It's unlikely that Houston is going to get where it needs to be in a week's time with an interim coach and against a defensive foe.

Again, don't expect an outright upset here. However, as long as the line hovers around six points or higher, the Jacksonville Jaguars feel like the team to back.

Jacksonville has a promising young running back in James Robinson, while Houston features the league's worst run defense. Jacksonville should be able to grind this game out and keep it close until the very end.

Minnesota Vikings (+7) at Seattle Seahawks

While the Texans have the league's worst run defense in terms of yards allowed, the Seattle Seahawks have its worst pass defense. Seattle has allowed an average of 401 passing yards, which is problematic against a Minnesota Vikings passing attack that is beginning to find its way.

With rookie wideout Justin Jefferson beginning to take off, the Vikings have racked up at least 400 yards of offense and 30 points in each of the past two games.

Expect Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins to engage in a shootout in this one. While early MVP candidate Wilson will give Seattle the advantage, Cousins and Co. should provide enough offense to keep this close in the end.

While Seattle has scored just under 35 points per game over the last three weeks, it also hasn't won by more than one score since Week 1—it won be eight against the Miami Dolphins last week.

As is the case in the Bengals-Ravens matchup, the underdog Vikings feel like a smart play as long as the line doesn't drop considerably.