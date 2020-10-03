Week 4 NFL Picks: Tips for Vegas Odds and Over/Under Score Predictions

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

It's been an interesting first month to the 2020 NFL season thus far. The Kansas City Chiefs remain the best team in football, the New York Jets might be historically bad, and the New England Patriots and Tom Brady might both be contenders independent of one another.

We'll see how many of these trends continue in Week 4.

The Jets continued their losing ways on Thursday night, losing to the Denver Broncos 37-28. New York is now on pace to be outscored by 264 points on the season. For comparison's sake, the winless Cleveland Browns lost by a combined 176 points in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs and Patriots will clash on Sunday afternoon. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in action against rookie quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers—Herbert's ascension to the starting job was yet another interesting and unexpected development.

How will the rest of Week 4 unfold? Here, you'll find predictions for every game, the latest lines and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook and a look at some of the top plays of the week.

As a reminder, the Week 4 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans has been postponed until Oct. 25 because of COVID-19. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Chiefs game, according to ESPN's Field Yates and Adam Schefter:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

NFL Week 4 Lines, Over/Unders and predictions



Seattle Seahawks (-5.5, 54.5) at Miami Dolphins: 33-26 Seattle

Cleveland Browns (+4.5, 56) at Dallas Cowboys: 35-28 Dallas

Los Angeles Chargers (+7, 43) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 28-20 Tampa Bay

Indianapolis Colts (-3, 43) at Chicago Bears: 27-22 Indianapolis

Arizona Cardinals (-3.5, 51.5) at Carolina Panthers: 36-30 Arizona

Minnesota Vikings (+3.5, 53.5) at Houston Texans: 33-30 Houston

Jacksonville Jaguars (+2.5, 49.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: 24-23 Jacksonville

Baltimore Ravens (-14, 45.5) at Washington Football Team: 33-17 Baltimore

New Orleans Saints (-3.5, 54.5) at Detroit Lions: 26-20 New Orleans

New York Giants (+13.5, 48) at Los Angeles Rams: 43-24 Los Angeles

Buffalo Bills (-3.5, 52.5) at Las Vegas Raiders: 23-20 Buffalo

New England Patriots (N/A) at Kansas City Chiefs: 27-24 Kansas City

Philadelphia Eagles (+7.5, 46) at San Francisco 49ers: 32-22 San Francisco

Atlanta Falcons (+7.5, 56.5) at Green Bay Packers: 40-32 Green Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Herbert has not looked in over his head during his two starts for the Chargers. He's thrown for 641 yards in those two games with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He helped take the Chiefs deep into overtime and lost to the Carolina Panthers by less than a touchdown.

So why should folks expect Herbert and the Chargers to lose by more than a touchdown against Tampa Bay? There are a couple of factors in play here.

The first is that Herbert isn't likely to get the aid of a successful rushing attack. The Buccaneers rank third in rushing yards allowed and have allowed just 2.9 yards per carry, the second-lowest average in the league. Herbert is going to have to carry the Chargers offense.

This means that Herbert will regularly be subjected to a Tampa pass rush that has averaged 4.0 sacks per game through the first three weeks. A couple of critical mistakes from the rookie are likely.

While the Buccaneers won't have Chris Godwin or Leonard Fournette, Brady should have enough weapons at his disposal to pull ahead by a notable margin. Toss in the fact that L.A. is traveling cross-country to play in the early time slot, and there's a big advantage for the Bucs here.

Los Angeles Rams (-13.5) vs. New York Giants

Lines of nearly two touchdowns are usually best avoided. However, it feels like there's an excellent chance that the Los Angeles Rams take care of business against the New York Giants and handle them by two touchdowns, if not more.

While the Jets have been unquestionably bad this season, their New Jersey stadium-mates have been equally tough to watch. Saquon Barkley is done for the year, Daniel Jones hasn't shown the growth expected from a Year-2 quarterback, and the Giants offense has averaged fewer than 13 points over the first three weeks.

New York insists that it isn't throwing in the towel on the 2020 season.

"It’s up to us to make sure that we just keep improving on a weekly basis. There’s a lot of football left to be played," head coach Joe Judge said, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post.

The reality, though, is that the Giants stink. They're traveling cross-country to take on a Rams team that ranks seventh in scoring and 12th in points allowed. If not for a highly questionable pass-interference call in Week 3, the Rams would likely be 3-0. On Sunday, they should cruise to 3-1.

Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans OVER 53.5 Total Points

There are quite a few high over/unders for Week 4, which makes for some tricky decisions. One that looks like a safe bet for the over, though is the 53.5 over/under for the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings matchup.

This is because the Vikings and Texans both possess defenses that have struggled thus far. Minnesota ranks second-to-last in points allowed, with an average of 32 points. The Texans rank 28th, allowing an average of roughly 32 points.

At the same time, the Vikings and Texans boast offensive weapons like Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, David Johnson, Brandin Cooks and Will Fuller. With quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Deshaun Watson at the helm of their respective offenses, this can and should turn into a shootout.

Expect a lot of back-and-forth here, and not a lot of defense. If this one doesn't hit the over, it will be one of the bigger surprises of Week 4.