Report: Derek Carr, Darren Waller Among Raiders Fined for COVID-19 Violations

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was fined $30,000 by the NFL for not following COVID-19 protocols at a recent fundraiser, according to Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Several teammates who also attended the event and did not follow the guidelines were fined $15,000, including quarterback Derek Carr:

The Darren Waller Foundation, which helps young adults addicted to drugs and alcohol, held a fundraiser in Las Vegas last Monday, but videos showed a large crowd of people not wearing masks:

According to Vincent Bonsignore and Michael Scott Davidson of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Derek Carr, Jason Witten, Zay Jones, Nevin Lawson, Foster Moreau, Hunter Renfrow, Derek Carrier and Nathan Peterman were among the Raiders players in attendance.

The crowd was reportedly also more than double the Nevada state limit of 50 for an indoor gathering. The DragonRidge Country Club was fined $2,000 for hosting the event and not following COVID-19 guidelines.

The Raiders players in attendance all practiced Wednesday and remained active heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

While there have been no reported positive COVID-19 tests for Raiders players since the season began, the NFL is on high alert after several cases across the league over the past week. The Tennessee Titans have especially had a significant outbreak with at least 20 people testing positive, including 10 players.

The NFL is currently investigating a potential source of the spread and whether the Titans followed proper protocols, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The league has also handed down heavy fines to coaches and teams for not wearing masks during games, including Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden.