Fantasy Alert: Packers' Davante Adams 'Ready to Go' vs. Bucs After Injury

Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams will return to the field Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Friday Adams "will be ready to go," via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

The 27-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 this season, causing him to miss the next two games.

He expected to play in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons but was ruled inactive, showing his disappointment in a tweet he later deleted.

"Sorry fans and friends I wont be on the field tonight," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk). "I've done everything I need to do and proved Im ready but I guess I don't know my body as well as others. Good luck out there my boys."

The wideout had previously stated he wanted to be 100 percent before returning to the field.

"I will be making sure I feel normal—like before it happened—before I step out there," Adams said, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "So we're doing our thing to make sure that that's the case."

The injury has limited the Fresno State product to 17 catches for 192 receiving yards in two games in 2020, with most of that production coming in Week 1.

It comes after another injury-filled campaign in 2019, although he still managed 997 receiving yards and five touchdowns to earn his third straight Pro Bowl appearance.

His return adds one of the top receivers in the NFL to an offense that already ranked No. 1 in the NFL in points scored during the 4-0 start.