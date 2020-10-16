    Fantasy Alert: Packers' Davante Adams 'Ready to Go' vs. Bucs After Injury

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2020

    Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) carries the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams will return to the field Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Friday Adams "will be ready to go," via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

    The 27-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 this season, causing him to miss the next two games. 

    He expected to play in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons but was ruled inactive, showing his disappointment in a tweet he later deleted.

    "Sorry fans and friends I wont be on the field tonight," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk). "I've done everything I need to do and proved Im ready but I guess I don't know my body as well as others. Good luck out there my boys."

    The wideout had previously stated he wanted to be 100 percent before returning to the field.

    "I will be making sure I feel normal—like before it happened—before I step out there," Adams said, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "So we're doing our thing to make sure that that's the case."

    The injury has limited the Fresno State product to 17 catches for 192 receiving yards in two games in 2020, with most of that production coming in Week 1.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It comes after another injury-filled campaign in 2019, although he still managed 997 receiving yards and five touchdowns to earn his third straight Pro Bowl appearance.

    His return adds one of the top receivers in the NFL to an offense that already ranked No. 1 in the NFL in points scored during the 4-0 start.

    Related

      Report: NE Has Another Positive Test

      Patriots are canceling practice today after a positive COVID-19 test result

      Report: NE Has Another Positive Test
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: NE Has Another Positive Test

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      New STF Friday 🎧

      Plus, @Connor @nfldraftscout and @mello make their Week 6 picks!

      New STF Friday 🎧
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      New STF Friday 🎧

      Apple Podcasts
      via Apple Podcasts

      Gutekunst: Lowering NFL Salary Cap in 2021 Is 'Problematic'

      Gutekunst: Lowering NFL Salary Cap in 2021 Is 'Problematic'
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Gutekunst: Lowering NFL Salary Cap in 2021 Is 'Problematic'

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Buying or Selling Early Sophomore Slumps

      Can these second-years snap out of their slow starts?

      Buying or Selling Early Sophomore Slumps
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Buying or Selling Early Sophomore Slumps

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report