Jets DL Quinnen Williams' Felony Weapons Charges Dismissed

Authorities dropped felony weapons charges against New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, his attorney said Monday.

"As we said from the outset, this matter has been resolved with no criminal charges—this case was nothing more than a technical issue with the storing of the firearm which is why the government gave Mr. Williams nothing more than a ticket," Alex Spiros said in a statement to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

