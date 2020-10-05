    Jets DL Quinnen Williams' Felony Weapons Charges Dismissed

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2020

    New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Quinnen Williams was called for a face mask on the play. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    John Minchillo/Associated Press

    Authorities dropped felony weapons charges against New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, his attorney said Monday.

    "As we said from the outset, this matter has been resolved with no criminal charges—this case was nothing more than a technical issue with the storing of the firearm which is why the government gave Mr. Williams nothing more than a ticket," Alex Spiros said in a statement to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

