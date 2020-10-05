NFL Power Rankings Week 5: AFC, NFC Standings and Pre-MNF Predictions

Nick Wass/Associated Press

A common refrain in the NFL is that a team is what its record says it is. While that's true in a literal sense, a team's record early in the season isn't always indicative of where it stands in the playoff race.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles, for example, both sit at 1-2-1. Cincinnati is in the AFC North basement and is a long shot to make the playoffs. Philadelphia is in first place in the NFC East and has a good chance of winning the division and hosting a playoff game.

One must differentiate between one-month records and how teams stack up. Accordingly, we will run down the divisional standings—including predictions for Monday night's doubleheader—and power rankings based on factors like roster talent, level of competition and player health.

Post-MNF Standings Predictions

AFC East



Buffalo Bills 4-0

New England Patriots 2-2*

Miami Dolphins 1-3

New York Jets 0-4

AFC South

Tennessee Titans 3-0

Indianapolis Colts 3-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 1-3

Houston Texans 0-4

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers 3-0

Baltimore Ravens 3-1

Cleveland Browns 3-1

Cincinnati Bengals 1-2-1

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs 4-0*

Las Vegas Raiders 2-2

Denver Broncos 1-3

Los Angeles Chargers 1-3

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles 1-2-1

Dallas Cowboys 1-3

Washington Football Team 1-3

New York Giants 0-4

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-1

Carolina Panthers 2-2

New Orleans Saints 2-2

Atlanta Falcons 0-4*

NFC North

Green Bay Packers 4-0*

Chicago Bears 3-1

Minnesota Vikings 1-3

Detroit Lions 1-3

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks 4-0

Los Angeles Rams 3-1

Arizona Cardinals 2-2

San Francisco 49ers 2-2

Week 5 Power Rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Green Bay Packers

3. Seattle Seahawks

4. Baltimore Ravens

5. Buffalo Bills

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Los Angeles Rams

9. Tennessee Titans

10. New England Patriots

11. New Orleans Saints

12. Cleveland Browns

13. San Francisco 49ers

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Chicago Bears

16. Las Vegas Raiders

17. Carolina Panthers

18. Arizona Cardinals

19. Philadelphia Eagles

20. Dallas Cowboys

21. Cincinnati Bengals

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Washington Football Team

25. Detroit Lions

26. Miami Dolphins

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

28. Denver Broncos

29. Atlanta Falcons

30. Houston Texans

31. New York Giants

32. New York Jets

Analysis

1. Kansas City Chiefs

This will change if the Kansas City Chiefs stumble against the New England Patriots on Monday night. For now, however, the Super Bowl champs are the team to beat in both the AFC and the NFL at large.

Kansas City dismantled the Baltimore Ravens last time out, and it has the chance to make another statement against New England. While the Patriots will be without quarterback Cam Newton because of his positive COVID-19 test, they still have Bill Belichick and a defense that ranks 13th in yards and eighth in points allowed.

This shouldn't be a walk in the park for the Chiefs, but if they can make it look like one, they will remove any doubt about who is the most dangerous squad in the NFL at the one-month mark.

2. Green Bay Packers

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have an opportunity to stake their claim to being the best team in the NFC on Monday night. The 4-0 Seattle Seahawks are also in the mix, but their defense has been a serious cause for concern.

Seattle ranks dead last in both passing yards and total yards allowed through four weeks.

If Green Bay can hold off the Atlanta Falcons and their high-powered offense, it should prove that it is at least on par with the Seahawks—though picking between quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson would be a tough challenge.

While Atlanta sits at 0-3, it has the offensive firepower to give most defenses nightmares. Matt Ryan and Co. have produced the fourth-most yards in the NFL through three games, an average of 419.

5. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills round out the top five and could possibly be higher in the near future. Quarterback Josh Allen is a legitimate MVP candidate and showcased his toughness in Week 4 by returning from a shoulder injury to deliver victory.

"He loves to win, he's a competitor, man, he's a competitive sucker," head coach Sean McDermott said of the signal-caller, per Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. "I can't say enough about him."

Buffalo will gain a tighter grip on the AFC East if New England falls Monday night, and it will get a crack at the Chiefs in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football.

If the Bills manage to knock off the Chiefs, they will be considered one of the few title contenders in the league.