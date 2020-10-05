NFL Power Rankings Week 5: AFC, NFC Standings and Pre-MNF Predictions

NFL Power Rankings Week 5: AFC, NFC Standings and Pre-MNF PredictionsOctober 5, 2020
A common refrain in the NFL is that a team is what its record says it is. While that's true in a literal sense, a team's record early in the season isn't always indicative of where it stands in the playoff race.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles, for example, both sit at 1-2-1. Cincinnati is in the AFC North basement and is a long shot to make the playoffs. Philadelphia is in first place in the NFC East and has a good chance of winning the division and hosting a playoff game.
One must differentiate between one-month records and how teams stack up. Accordingly, we will run down the divisional standings—including predictions for Monday night's doubleheader—and power rankings based on factors like roster talent, level of competition and player health.
Post-MNF Standings Predictions
AFC East
Buffalo Bills 4-0
New England Patriots 2-2*
Miami Dolphins 1-3
New York Jets 0-4
AFC South
Tennessee Titans 3-0
Indianapolis Colts 3-1
Jacksonville Jaguars 1-3
Houston Texans 0-4
AFC North
Pittsburgh Steelers 3-0
Baltimore Ravens 3-1
Cleveland Browns 3-1
Cincinnati Bengals 1-2-1
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs 4-0*
Las Vegas Raiders 2-2
Denver Broncos 1-3
Los Angeles Chargers 1-3
NFC East
Philadelphia Eagles 1-2-1
Dallas Cowboys 1-3
Washington Football Team 1-3
New York Giants 0-4
NFC South
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-1
Carolina Panthers 2-2
New Orleans Saints 2-2
Atlanta Falcons 0-4*
NFC North
Green Bay Packers 4-0*
Chicago Bears 3-1
Minnesota Vikings 1-3
Detroit Lions 1-3
NFC West
Seattle Seahawks 4-0
Los Angeles Rams 3-1
Arizona Cardinals 2-2
San Francisco 49ers 2-2
Week 5 Power Rankings
1. Kansas City Chiefs
2. Green Bay Packers
3. Seattle Seahawks
4. Baltimore Ravens
5. Buffalo Bills
6. Pittsburgh Steelers
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Los Angeles Rams
9. Tennessee Titans
10. New England Patriots
11. New Orleans Saints
12. Cleveland Browns
13. San Francisco 49ers
14. Indianapolis Colts
15. Chicago Bears
16. Las Vegas Raiders
17. Carolina Panthers
18. Arizona Cardinals
19. Philadelphia Eagles
20. Dallas Cowboys
21. Cincinnati Bengals
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Washington Football Team
25. Detroit Lions
26. Miami Dolphins
27. Jacksonville Jaguars
28. Denver Broncos
29. Atlanta Falcons
30. Houston Texans
31. New York Giants
32. New York Jets
Analysis
1. Kansas City Chiefs
This will change if the Kansas City Chiefs stumble against the New England Patriots on Monday night. For now, however, the Super Bowl champs are the team to beat in both the AFC and the NFL at large.
Kansas City dismantled the Baltimore Ravens last time out, and it has the chance to make another statement against New England. While the Patriots will be without quarterback Cam Newton because of his positive COVID-19 test, they still have Bill Belichick and a defense that ranks 13th in yards and eighth in points allowed.
This shouldn't be a walk in the park for the Chiefs, but if they can make it look like one, they will remove any doubt about who is the most dangerous squad in the NFL at the one-month mark.
2. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers have an opportunity to stake their claim to being the best team in the NFC on Monday night. The 4-0 Seattle Seahawks are also in the mix, but their defense has been a serious cause for concern.
Seattle ranks dead last in both passing yards and total yards allowed through four weeks.
If Green Bay can hold off the Atlanta Falcons and their high-powered offense, it should prove that it is at least on par with the Seahawks—though picking between quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson would be a tough challenge.
While Atlanta sits at 0-3, it has the offensive firepower to give most defenses nightmares. Matt Ryan and Co. have produced the fourth-most yards in the NFL through three games, an average of 419.
5. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills round out the top five and could possibly be higher in the near future. Quarterback Josh Allen is a legitimate MVP candidate and showcased his toughness in Week 4 by returning from a shoulder injury to deliver victory.
"He loves to win, he's a competitor, man, he's a competitive sucker," head coach Sean McDermott said of the signal-caller, per Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. "I can't say enough about him."
Buffalo will gain a tighter grip on the AFC East if New England falls Monday night, and it will get a crack at the Chiefs in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football.
If the Bills manage to knock off the Chiefs, they will be considered one of the few title contenders in the league.
