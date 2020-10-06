NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Updated 2020 Regular-Season Standings

0 of 5

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

In Week 4, the puzzling NFC East took another turn, and a new team leads the division after its first win. Once again, we also saw the offensive firepower of an AFC East squad on the rise.

How many times have critics prematurely written off Tom Brady? Before we make that mistake again, take a look at what the veteran quarterback did against the Los Angeles Chargers while playing from behind.

Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, they look like the best squad in the NFC South. Where does the team list in our latest power rankings after a third consecutive win?

Let's check out the latest regular-season standings with Week 5 power rankings after Monday's doubleheader.