NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Updated 2020 Regular-Season Standings

NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Updated 2020 Regular-Season StandingsOctober 6, 2020
In Week 4, the puzzling NFC East took another turn, and a new team leads the division after its first win. Once again, we also saw the offensive firepower of an AFC East squad on the rise.
How many times have critics prematurely written off Tom Brady? Before we make that mistake again, take a look at what the veteran quarterback did against the Los Angeles Chargers while playing from behind.
Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, they look like the best squad in the NFC South. Where does the team list in our latest power rankings after a third consecutive win?
Let's check out the latest regular-season standings with Week 5 power rankings after Monday's doubleheader.
Week 5 NFL Standings
AFC East
1. Buffalo Bills (4-0)
2. New England Patriots (2-2)
3. Miami Dolphins (1-3)
4. New York Jets (0-4)
AFC North
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0)
2. Baltimore Ravens (3-1)
3. Cleveland Browns (3-1)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1)
AFC South
1. Tennessee Titans (3-0)
2. Indianapolis Colts (3-1)
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-3)
4. Houston Texans (0-4)
AFC West
1. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)
2. Oakland Raiders (2-2)
3. Denver Broncos (1-3)
4. Los Angeles Chargers (1-3)
NFC East
1. Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1)
2. Dallas Cowboys (1-3)
3. Washington Redskins (1-3)
4. New York Giants (0-4)
NFC North
1. Green Bay Packers (4-0)
2. Chicago Bears (3-1)
3. Minnesota Vikings (1-3)
4. Detroit Lions (1-3)
NFC South
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
2. Carolina Panthers (2-2)
3. New Orleans Saints (2-2)
4. Atlanta Falcons (0-4)
NFC West
1. Seattle Seahawks (4-0)
2. Los Angeles Rams (3-1)
3. San Francisco 49ers (2-2)
4. Arizona Cardinals (2-2)
Nos. 25-32
32. New York Jets (0-4)
31. New York Giants (0-4)
30. Denver Broncos (1-3)
29. Washington Football Team (1-3)
28. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-3)
27. Miami Dolphins (1-3)
26. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1)
25. Los Angeles Chargers (1-3)
Justin Herbert Shows Flashes, Faults in 3 Starts
As is the case with most rookie quarterbacks, Justin Herbert has shown the good and bad in his first few starts. Statistically, he had his best outing against a solid Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense, throwing for 290 yards, three touchdowns and a costly late interception.
Although the Los Angeles Chargers lost 38-31, the 22-year-old tossed touchdown passes to Tyron Johnson, Donald Parham Jr. and Jalen Guyton. The first two pass-catchers logged their first regular-season receptions Sunday. It's impressive for a rookie signal-caller to find guys who likely didn't make the scouting report and help turn them into playmakers.
Unless head coach Anthony Lynn promised quarterback Tyrod Taylor he wouldn't lose his job to injury, Herbert should take over under center for the remainder of the campaign. He's ready for the job. As the No. 6 overall pick from the 2020 draft, the Oregon product will eventually become the starter anyway.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a Chargers doctor punctured Taylor's lung while giving a pain-killing injection before the Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. In September, Lynn said his veteran signal-caller gives Los Angeles the "best chance to win."
Despite the losses, the Chargers would be making a huge mistake if they bench Herbert—their future starter who's played well—for a stopgap quarterback.
Nos. 17-24
24. Carolina Panthers (2-2)
23. Houston Texans (0-4)
22. Atlanta Falcons (0-4)
21. Minnesota Vikings (1-3)
20. San Francisco 49ers (2-2)
19. Arizona Cardinals (2-2)
18. Detroit Lions (1-3)
17. Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1)
Philadelphia Eagles Claim 1st Win, Top Spot in NFC East
The Philadelphia Eagles sputtered their way to the Sunday Night Football matchup with the San Francisco 49ers and won their first game of the season.
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz had a decent performance after shaking off an interception on his second drive of the game. Thereafter, the fifth-year veteran threw for 193 yards and one touchdown, which went to second-year wide receiver Travis Fulgham.
When you consider Philadelphia took the field without wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (Lisfranc injury), DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and rookie first-rounder Jalen Reagor (torn UCL in thumb), Wentz made the most of his weapons.
Philadelphia's defense stretched a fourth-quarter lead to 24-14 on linebacker Alex Singleton's pick-six. As the replacement for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens threw two interceptions, the first one on the Eagles' 14-yard line.
Nevertheless, Philadelphia found a way to break out of a slump with its top three wideouts on the sideline. It's still a middling squad until key playmakers return, though.
Nos. 9-16
16. Las Vegas Raiders (2-2)
15. Dallas Cowboys (1-3)
14. Chicago Bears (3-1)
13. Cleveland Browns (3-1)
12. New England Patriots (2-2)
11. Indianapolis Colts (3-1)
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
9. New Orleans Saints (2-2)
Tom Brady Hitting His Stride?
At 43 years old, Tom Brady can still sling the football.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell behind to the Los Angeles Chargers 24-7 during the second quarter of Sunday's outing. They mounted a comeback with their quarterback at the forefront of the charge.
The former New England Patriots star threw five touchdown passes without Chris Godwin (hamstring) for the entire contest, and Mike Evans had to briefly leave the game with a leg injury.
Evans returned and scored a touchdown in the second quarter. Brady connected with tight end O.J. Howard, wide receiver Scotty Miller and rookie third-round running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn to keep the Buccaneers alive for the victory.
Tampa Bay outscored Los Angeles 24-7 in the second half. Although the Buccaneers defense didn't play well, the offense flexed its muscle and still completed a comeback. Playoff-caliber teams can win in multiple ways. This squad could hold opponents to fewer than 20 points or put up 31 on the scoreboard.
Through four weeks, Brady has thrown 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions. Pump the brakes on calling him "washed-up."
Nos. 1-8
8. Los Angeles Rams (3-1)
7. Tennessee Titans (3-0)
6. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0)
5. Buffalo Bills (4-0)
4. Baltimore Ravens (3-1)
3. Seattle Seahawks (4-0)
2. Green Bay Packers (4-0)
1. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)
Exciting Buffalo Bills Crack Top 5
Even for the casual fan, the Buffalo Bills have become a fun team to watch with Stefon Diggs in the fold. He's logged 115-plus receiving yards in two out of four games with some jaw-dropping catches.
Following a Las Vegas Raiders' fumble in the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest, quarterback Josh Allen threw a deep pass on a rope to the wide receiver, who hauled in the ball for 49 yards.
Diggs gouged the Raiders defense, logging six receptions for 115 yards. More importantly, Allen has looked phenomenal as a passer, throwing for 1,326 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception with a 71 percent completion rate.
Buffalo's defense isn't quite like the unit from the previous campaign, but cornerback Josh Norman gave it a boost Sunday, recording four tackles, one for loss and a forced fumble with a recovery.
Going into Week 5 undefeated, watch out for the Bills in the AFC East. They're undoubtedly one of the top teams in the league.