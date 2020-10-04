    Finn Balor to Undergo X-Ray on Jaw Injury After WWE NXT TakeOver 31

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2020

    Credit: WWE.com

    Finn Balor was set for an X-ray on a possible jaw injury following his successful NXT Championship defense against Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 31 on Sunday.

    Triple H provided an update on Balor's status during his usual post-TakeOver conference call, per Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin.

    Toward the end of the main event, Balor received a vicious knee in the corner from O'Reilly. He immediately started holding his mouth and began bleeding.

    Some fans are probably already imagining the worst.

    Balor captured the NXT title for a second time on the second part of NXT's Super Tuesday special after a separated shoulder forced Karrion Kross to vacate the belt. Now, another champion is facing an injury, the extent of which is unclear.

    Wednesday's installment of NXT should shed some light on whether Balor's reign can extend into the fall.

