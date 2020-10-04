Trevor Bauer Tweets at Red Sox Ahead of 2020 MLB Free Agency: 'You Up?'

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Few Major League Baseball players use Twitter as much as pitcher Trevor Bauer, and he may be using it to reach out to a potential suitor as the offseason approaches.

On Sunday, the free agent-to-be tweeted a picture of his plane ticket for a flight going from Phoenix to Boston and said "you up?" to the Boston Red Sox.

The National League Cy Young candidate was brilliant for the Cincinnati Reds this season and will surely be one of the most sought-after players on the open market.

The right-hander had just one season on his resume with an ERA below 4.00 coming into the 2020 campaign, but he spun a head-turning individual effort for Cincinnati. He finished the 60-game season with a 1.73 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 73 innings, which was a far cry from his 2019 effort.

After the Reds acquired him from the Cleveland Indians via trade in 2019, he posted a 6.39 ERA in 10 starts for the NL Central team.

There is plenty to like about Bauer outside of his impressive 2020 season. He also had a 2.21 ERA in 2018, putting the lackluster start to his career in the rearview mirror, and is just 29 years old.

He figures to be just hitting his prime and, if this past season was any indication, can anchor a staff.

Boston could use just that after finishing in last place in the American League East at 24-36. There are also questions about Chris Sale's long-term viability after he missed the season following Tommy John surgery.

Bauer could take over the ace role as the Red Sox look to bounce back from a season they would surely like to forget.