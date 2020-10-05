    Report: Chargers' Austin Ekeler Has 'Serious' Hamstring Injury, Could Go on IR

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2020

    Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    Jason Behnken/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler reportedly suffered a "serious" hamstring injury and will likely go on injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.  

    The hope is that he will still be able to return later this season.  

    The 25-year-old was carted off the field during Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finishing the day with just two carries and one reception. It cleared the way for Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson in the backfield, but neither is as explosive as Ekeler.

    The Western Colorado product ran for a career-high 557 yards and three touchdowns in 2019, but it was his ability as a receiver that stood out the most.

    Ekeler finished the campaign with 92 catches for 993 yards and eight touchdowns, putting up numbers plenty of wide receivers would be thrilled with for an entire season. Expectations were sky-high entering play in 2020 following that effort, and he has responded with 248 rushing yards and 144 receiving yards in just over three games.

    The running back figured to be a major part of the offense in 2020, especially as the Chargers potentially transitioned to rookie quarterback Justin Herbert under center.

    Look for them to rely even more on the Kelley-Jackson combination until Ekeler is ready to return.

