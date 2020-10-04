    Vikings' Harrison Smith Ejected for Hit on Texans TE Jordan Akins

    Minnesota Vikings strong safety Harrison Smith warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis.
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins on Sunday, per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle

    Akins had brought down a catch over the middle and fell in the purview of the defenseless receiver category before Smith, leading with his helmet, hit him in the head and took him down. 

    There was a mixed reaction to the ejection on social media:

    The key aspect of the official's ruling was that Smith's hit was deemed as "flagrant," per Kevin Seifert of ESPN:

    According to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune, Akins suffered a concussion on the play and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. 

    Harrison's hit left a beat-up Minnesota secondary even thinner, with cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Kris Boyd already out of action because of injuries. Veteran safety George Iloka, who was signed in September and elevated from the practice squad, replaced Harrison in the lineup. 

    Smith, 31, has made the Pro Bowl the last five years. This season he registered 18 tackles and an interception in Minnesota's first three games. 

