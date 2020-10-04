Josh Allen, Bills Remain Undefeated with Win over Derek Carr, Raiders

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills are off to their best start in 12 years, advancing to 4-0 on the season with a 30-23 defeat of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen secured the lead for Buffalo, snagging his 20th career rushing touchdown after his would-be winning pass to John Brown was ruled short of the goal line and affirmed after a challenge from Bills head coach Sean McDermott at the start of the fourth quarter.

Devin Singletary added another score in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Allen had 288 yards on 24-of-34 passing in the Bills' first-ever trip to Vegas and their first meeting with the Raiders since Oct. 29, 2017. The Raiders fell to 2-2 on the season.

Notable Performers

Josh Allen, QB, Bills: 24-of-34 passing, 288 yards, 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown

Devin Singletary, RB, Bills: 18 carries, 55 yards, touchdown

Derek Carr, QB, Raiders: 32-of-44 passing, 311 yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 4 carries, 20 yards

Darren Waller, WR, Raiders: 9 receptions, 88 yards

Video Play Button Videos you might like

3rd-Quarter Woes Continue for the Bills

Allen briefly visited the locker room just before halftime with a shoulder injury, but he made it back out onto the field. But even though one of the best quarterbacks in the league this year returned in the third frame, he still couldn't snap the Bills' struggles in the third quarter. They were scoreless in the third after grabbing 17 points in the first half.

According to NBC Sports' Nick Veronica, the Bills have been outscored 27-7 in the third quarter this season. The team forced its first punt in two games in the third quarter, a streak spanning seven quarters, per Veronica.

After heading into the fourth quarter with a tight 17-16 lead, the Bills scored two touchdowns, their highest-scoring quarter of the game, while keeping Vegas off the board until the last 1:29. The defense also stepped up in the fourth quarter, with newcomer Josh Norman forcing a fumble and grabbing the recovery to set up Singletary's touchdown before Quinton Jefferson forced a loose ball from Derek Carr.

Raiders' Injuries Limit Derek Carr

Carr's touchdown passes on the day were historic — the first one, to Jason Witten, gave the receiver exactly 13,000 career yards, and his last-chance effort gave him the franchise lead for touchdown passes with 151. But with multiple players out for consecutive games, Carr had a lack of options as a ball-handler.

Starting receiver Henry Ruggs III missed his second straight game with a knee injury, and his partner Bryan Edwards was out with an ankle issue. Without his go-to wideouts, Carr threw for 311 yards (32-of-44 passing), with most of his passes headed to Darren Waller, who led the team with nine receptions for 88 yards.

Tackle Trent Brown was also missing for the third straight game.

After giving up 32 points last week, the Buffalo defense rebounded and held off the Raiders' usually strong pass rush. Josh Jacobs was limited to a season-low 48 yards on 15 carries. Behind Carr, Theo Riddick had the third-most attempts for Las Vegas, with just two carries for 13 yards.

Carr's strength comes in his team's rushers, and with a lack of weapons in the air because of injuries, any defense that stops the Vegas running game will be successful.

What's Next?

Well, at this point, it's anybody's guess.

Buffalo is scheduled to play the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, but with 10 players and 10 team personnel testing positive for the virus as of Sunday, the Titans still have their facilities closed. If the game gets moved, that may also affect Buffalo's Week 5 game against Kansas City, scheduled for Oct. 15.

The Raiders are scheduled to open up AFC West play against the Chiefs, whose Week 4 game against the New England Patriots was postponed to Monday after positive tests for COVID-19 on both sides.