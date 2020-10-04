French Open 2020: Monday Roland Garros Schedule and Bracket Predictions

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal did his part Sunday. Now it's Novak Djokovic's turn to see if he can keep the French Open headed toward a collision course of all-time greats.

Djokovic will face off against 15th-seeded Karen Khachanov in his fourth-round matchup, entering as a sizable favorite. The Serb's only loss of the 2020 calendar year remains his meltdown at the 2020 U.S. Open, where he struck an official with a ball during a tantrum. Otherwise, Djokovic is unbeaten in an astounding 34 straight matches.

This is the 11th straight year Djokovic has reached the fourth round of the French Open, tying Nadal and Roger Federer for the most in history.

Monday 2020 French Open Schedule

Men

(13) Andrey Rublev vs. Marton Fucsovics (5 a.m.)

(5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. (18) Grigor Dimitrov (6:15 a.m.)

(17) Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Daniel Altmaier (8:15 a.m.)

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. (15) Karen Khachanov (8:15 a.m.)

Women

(7) Petra Kvitova vs. Zhang Shuai (5 a.m.)

Laura Siegemund vs. Paula Badosa (5 a.m.)

(30) Ons Jabeur vs. Danielle Rose Collins (7 a.m.)

(4) Sofia Kenin vs. Fiona Ferro (10:15 a.m.)

Picks in italics. All times EST.

The other major matchup on the men's side will feature Stefanos Tsitsipas take on Grigor Dimitrov. Tsitsipas will be making his second straight fourth-round appearance in France, while the veteran Dimitrov is in the fourth round for the first time after losing in Round 3 each of the previous three years.

"I appreciate the moment. I appreciate the stage that I'm at. All I'm doing right now is just being consistent. Everything is in place. My shots are there, my serve is there. I'm just going in the moment, trying to stay within myself, going one day at a time," Dimitrov told reporters.

On the women's side, the wide-open bracket will be led by fourth-seeded Sofia Kenin. The Australian Open winner will take on unseeded Fiona Ferro, who is in Round 4 of a major for the first time in her career.

“Just the confidence,” Kenin told Tennis Channel of the biggest difference between 2019 and 2020. “I started off the year really well. The best day of my life. But then after that the whole quarantine happened which was really devastating.



“But I’m happy with the way I came back. I had a lot of fitness during the off time. I’m playing some good tennis now. Had a good result in New York and here so I’m really happy.”

Petra Kvitova, who takes on Zhang Shuai, is the only other top-10 seed who will be in action Monday.