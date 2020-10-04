Mike Tyson vs. Chris Jericho Was Supposed to Happen at 2020 AEW All Out

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

One of the biggest questions left unanswered in AEW's first year on the air was what happened to the feud between Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson. The two legends seemed to be building to some sort of a showdown when Tyson appeared on Dynamite in May, only for the build to seemingly be abandoned.

It turns out it was all a failure to negotiate.

Jericho revealed that Tyson was his originally scheduled opponent for All Out, but Tyson and AEW could not come to terms on a deal.

"Originally, I was supposed to work with Tyson at the September pay-per-view, All Out II, and we just couldn't get it done in time," Jericho said on his Saturday Night Special show. "The second match I had with Orange (Cassidy) was originally going to be the Mimosa Mayhem match, but we moved it to the rubber match position."

Jericho instead lost to Orange Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem match, while Tyson is now training to fight Roy Jones Jr. in a boxing exhibition later this fall.

It's unclear if Tyson has any plans to eventually set foot in an AEW ring again after his fight against Jones. Tyson has made several appearances in pro wrestling in the past but has never been part of an actual one-on-one match.