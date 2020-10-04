Bears Rumors: Allen Robinson, Chicago 'At an Impasse' in Contract Negotiations

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Allen Robinson and the Chicago Bears "remain at an impasse" in contact negotiations as he approaches free agency in the offseason, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

The receiver made it clear he was unhappy with contract offers after Week 1 of the regular season, but he and his agent fell short of requesting a trade, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Though the two sides picked up negotiations at that point, they still remain far apart, per La Canfora.

His average annual salary ranks 17th in the NFL among receivers, per Spotrac.

After big new deals for Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen this offseason, each with an average of at least $20 million per season, Robinson could be in for a significant raise as arguably the top wideout on the open market this winter.

Robinson finished last season seventh in the league with 98 catches, adding 1,147 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He has continued to produce in 2020, with 18 receptions for 230 yards and one score through three games.

His teammates understand his importance to the offense, calling for him to be extended earlier in the season:

Robinson had nearly 500 more receiving yards than anyone else on the team last season and has stood out again this year with almost double Anthony Miller's 117 yards through three games.

If he were to leave in free agency, Chicago would have a difficult time replacing the talented receiver.