Report: Saints vs. Lions Will Be Played After False Positive COVID-19 Test

Sunday's game between the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions will be played as scheduled after a positive COVID-19 test of a Saints player was later determined to be a false positive.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the initial positive test was rerun and found to be negative. The NFL's rapid-response testing can be subject to a higher rate of false positives than standard testing, which can take days to return the result. The league tests players every day and retests positive samples to ensure accuracy and avoid any possible outbreaks that could arise from a false negative.

After three weeks of games going off without a hitch, the NFL is facing a crisis heading into Week 4. The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers had their game moved back to Week 7 after the Titans had an outbreak. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the organization is up to 18 positive tests this week, the largest outbreak of the young season.

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots had their game moved from Sunday after both organizations had positive tests. The game is expected to be played Monday but could be moved to Tuesday or postponed, depending on how testing goes for both organizations.

While the NFL has stringent COVID-19 policies in place for when players are at team facilities, they are not in a bubble environment. Players are essentially free to live their regular lives once they leave the team, meaning one player who skirts protocol could lead to a mass outbreak. The league is currently investigating whether the Titans violated COVID protocols.

It's possible, if not likely, the NFL will add even more stringent policies to hopefully avoid other teams suffering a similar outbreak. It has been suggested by some that the NFL move into 32 hard bubbles, which would have players sequester themselves from the general public within their market. That has been, to this point, resisted by the NFLPA.