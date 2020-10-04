NBA Finals 2020: Lakers vs. Heat TV Schedule, Odds, Game 3 Live Stream

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The injury-depleted Miami Heat are in desperate need of a victory when they challenge LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Sunday.

Unfortunately, though, reinforcements might not be coming.

Miami is likely to be without two starters once again, putting an immense burden on Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro to carry the team. They combined for 42 points and both played 43-plus minutes in Game 2, but it wasn't enough to outlast the Lakers.

With a victory, Los Angeles will be one win from hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy. And since no NBA team has ever overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the playoffs, optimism wouldn't be high for the short-handed Heat to mount a legendary comeback.

This is a critical game for Miami.

NBA Finals Game 3 Info

When: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream: Watch ESPN

Odds (via FanDuel): Lakers -9.5

Dragic, Adebayo Listed as Doubtful

Goran Dragic (torn plantar fascia) played 15 minutes before leaving Game 1, and Bam Adebayo (neck strain) managed 21 minutes prior to his exit. Neither one appeared in Game 2.

Players push through pain when an NBA title isn't at stake, so it's unwise to rule out both players. They are undoubtedly hoping to be available Sunday.

On the latest injury report, though, they are both listed as doubtful. According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, optimism isn't high for Dragic being healthy enough to play. However, there's at least hope with Adebayo.

Dragic's offensive impact is vital to Miami's success, but the unlikelihood of his return means the focus is on Adebayo.

The third-year center has averaged 17.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.6 assist and 1.9 combined blocks and steals this postseason. And in this particular matchup, Adebayo is the only player the Heat can trust to reliably defend Anthony Davis.

Look no further than Game 2.

Rather than attaching Meyers Leonard or Kelly Olynyk to Davis, Miami spent much of the night in zone defense. Davis dominated the paint, scoring 32 points on 15-of-20 shooting and grabbing 14 rebounds—including eight offensive boards.

In fairness to AD, he's capable of putting up 30-some points even if Adebayo is available. It's not like he is only producing because the Heat are relatively thin in the frontcourt.

"The bigger the moment, he's just raising his play," Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters of Davis after Game 1.

Plus, even if Adebayo is an option Sunday, that doesn't mean he will be healthy enough for his regular role. The Heat simply don't have a large margin for error, which Butler himself acknowledged.

"We believe in one another," Butler said after the latest loss, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews. "We got to play damn near perfect in order to beat those guys. We've yet to do it. And if we don't do it soon, it's not going to be pretty."

Butler collected 25 points and 13 assists in Game 2, yet that impressive night basically just matched LeBron's 33 points and nine assists as Davis owned the interior.

The Heat are relentless and have thrived as underdogs this postseason. Nevertheless, they are 48 minutes from a huge—perhaps insurmountable—deficit. Avoiding that hole is made tougher if both Dragic and Adebayo are still out.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.