Cowboys Rumors: La'el Collins to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Hip Injury

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys offense took a major hit Saturday, as NFL Network's Jane Slater reported tackle La'el Collins will undergo season-ending hip surgery.

According to Slater, Collins wanted to continue playing yet the pain became "intolerable."

The 27-year-old LSU alum is in his second season of a five-year, $50 million extension he signed with Dallas in 2019.

The Cowboys have boasted one of the most electric offenses in football through three weeks, with the team averaging 490.7 yards and 29.3 points per game.

Collins was added to injured reserve September 5, with Dallas turning to Terence Steele.

According to Pro Football Reference, Collins has been on the field for at least 89 percent of his team's offensive snaps in each of the last three years—playing both the 2017 and 2018 seasons without missing a down while seeing time on special teams.

The Cowboys finished 2019 with the best offense in football (431.5 yards per game) and are looking to repeat the achievement after adding rookie CeeDee Lamb to an arsenal of skill players that includes Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

Collins is the second major offensive player ruled out for the season following tight end Blake Jarwin's torn ACL in Week 1.