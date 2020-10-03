Preakness 2020 Payout: Prize Money Payout, Order of Finish and Reaction

Steve Helber/Associated Press

A month ago, Authentic was the Kentucky Derby spoiler in a thrilling head-to-head faceoff with Tiz the Law.

Swiss Skydiver gave Authentic a taste of its own medicine Saturday. The filly outlasted Authentic by a neck to take home the 2020 Preakness Stakes, concluding the Triple Crown cycle with three different winners for each race.

Swiss Skydiver is the first filly to win a Triple Crown race since Rachel Alexandria in 2009 and just the 12th in horse racing's history. Six fillies have won the Preakness, making it the likeliest Triple Crown race to produce a female winner.

2020 Preakness Stakes Finish/Payout

1. Swiss Skydiver ($600,000)

2. Authentic ($200,000)

3. Jesus' Team ($110,000)

4. Art Collector ($60,000)

5. Max Player ($30,000)

6. Excession

7. Mr. Big News

8. Thousand Words

9. NY Traffic

10. Pneumatic

11. LiveYourBeastLife

"Just a real honor to be around a horse like this," trainer Kenny McPeek told reporters after the reace. "It's a special moment."

Swiss Skydiver and Authentic turned in a classic head-to-head battle, with no other horse coming within 10 lengths of the two. Swiss Skydiver was able to get to the inside rail after Authentic jockey John Velazquez moved to the outside and took advantage to take the lead in the final stretch and hold off the Bob Baffert-trained colt.

Jesus' Team, who came into the race as a 40-1 underdog, finished third. Art Collector turned in a disappointing effort to finish fourth. Many considered Art Collector as the best challenger to Authentic with Tiz the Law sitting out the final leg of the Triple Crown.

Baffert's other horse, Thousand Words, turned in an eighth-place showing. The legendary trainer was looking for his eighth Preakness win.