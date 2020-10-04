Week 4 NFL Picks: Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions for Sunday's Schedule

Nick Wass/Associated Press

After three gameweeks without issues, Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season has had its schedule affected by the coronavirus pandemic. However, there are still plenty of games set to take place Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans matchup and the game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs have been postponed. The Steelers and Titans will now face off in Week 7. It's not yet clear when the Patriots and Chiefs will play.

There are still 12 games on the slate for Sunday, followed by Monday night's matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers. That means there are plenty of opportunities for bettors to cash in.

Here's a look at the Week 4 slate, along with odds and predictions for each game, followed by some of the top prop bets to consider making this week.

Week 4 Odds, Predictions

Sunday, Oct. 4

Seattle Seahawks (-5.5) at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens (-14) at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints (-3) at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7), 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys (-4.5), 1 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals (-3) at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at Houston Texans (-3.5), 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5), 1 p.m. ET

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams (-13.5), 4:05 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts (-3) at Chicago Bears, 4:15 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills (-3.5) at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers (-7.5), 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 5

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers (-7.5), 8:15 p.m. ET

Odds obtained via DraftKings.

Top Prop Bets to Consider

Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: Over 280.5 passing yards

The Seattle Seahawks have allowed more passing yards than any other team in the NFL through three weeks, giving up 430.7 yards through the air. But they are also 3-0 thanks to a potent offense of their own, so there's a decent chance they could build an early lead against the Miami Dolphins.

Both of those factors should combine to allow Ryan Fitzpatrick to air it out and easily pass for at least 281 yards. The 37-year-old quarterback has played well this term, passing for four touchdowns and no interceptions over Miami's past two games, which included airing it out for 328 yards against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

In the Seahawks' first three games, they have scored at least 35 points in each of them, but they have also allowed 25 points in all three. So Fitzpatrick is likely to be passing a lot to either exploit Seattle's secondary or to keep up with the high-powered, Russell Wilson-led Seahawks offense.

Fitzpatrick could be in line for his second 300-yard passing game of the season, making this one of the safer over/under bets to make in Week 4.

Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram II: Over 52.5 rushing yards

It's been a slow start for Mark Ingram II, as the none of the Baltimore Ravens' running backs have emerged with a huge showing through three weeks. Along with Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins, Ingram hasn't stood out in a balanced Baltimore rushing attack, as not one of the three has more than 129 total rushing yards this season.

But this is a matchup that should allow the Ravens to run effectively, giving Ingram his best opportunity to put up numbers similar to last year. The Washington Football Team are allowing 125 rushing yards per game, and in Week 3, they gave up 158 yards on the ground in a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Ingram has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of the past four seasons, and it's only a matter of time before he gets going. Still, even if he only gets 10-12 carries Sunday, that could be enough for him to rush for at least 53 yards, making this a smart bet.

There should be more chances than that, though, as the Ravens likely will be leading early and should have opportunities to consistently keep the ball on the ground. That would bode well for Ingram.

Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow: Over 5.5 receptions

The Las Vegas Raiders acquired a pair of talented wide receivers in the 2020 NFL draft, but both rookies are dealing with injuries. Bryan Edwards has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills with a foot/ankle injury, while Henry Ruggs III is doubtful with a knee/hamstring injury.

That should lead to plenty of targets for Hunter Renfrow, who is likely to be quarterback Derek Carr's top receiver Sunday. In Week 3, Renfrow had a solid showing, hauling in six receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown in Las Vegas' loss to New England.

Going up against the 3-0 Bills, the Raiders will likely have to pass a good bit to keep up and have a chance to pull out the win. So there's no reason to believe Renfrow won't have the same number of receptions he had last time out, if not more.

Bet on Renfrow to be an active part of Las Vegas' offense, as he should easily notch at least six receptions in this matchup.

All prop bets available on DraftKings.