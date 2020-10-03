Report: Raiders Fined $50K for Violation of COVID-19 Locker Room Protocols

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly been fined $50,000 by the NFL for violating locker room protocols amid COVID-19.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders allowed a non-credentialed employee into their locker room following the 34-24 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 2.

That game marked the Raiders' first at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and the win improved their record to 2-0 before they fell to 2-1 with a loss to the New England Patriots last week.

The NFL has attempted to crack down on COVID-19 violations over the first few weeks of the season, including fining coaches who do not consistently wear face masks or shields on the sidelines.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is among those who have been fined thus far. After the win over New Orleans, Gruden divulged that he had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and apologized for taking his mask off at times during the game.

COVID-19 is having an especially significant impact on Week 4 of the NFL season. The scheduled game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to Week 7 after 16 Titans players and personnel members were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Also, the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Patriots that was scheduled for Sunday will now be played Monday or Tuesday after players on both teams tested positive for COVID-19:

The Raiders' Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills in Las Vegas is still on, but some Raiders players came under fire this week for not wearing masks during a charity event run by tight end Darren Waller.

After photos circulated of multiple Raiders players, including quarterback Derek Carr, not wearing masks at the function, Carr said the team "felt terrible" about it.

The Raiders will have a tough test on their hands Sunday when they host a Bills team that owns a perfect 3-0 record in 2020.