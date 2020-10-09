Every NFL Team's Most Promising Young Building Block

0 of 32

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

While players like Tom Brady and Drew Brees near the end of their careers, the NFL is in great hands thanks to a new wave of talent.

Almost every team in the league has at least one or two young players it can build around. Some teams are already poised for Super Bowl runs thanks to their young stars, while others are trying to rebuild around their best players still on rookie deals.

Here, we'll look at the best building block for every franchise (with one notable exception). All of these players were drafted in 2018 or later, since anyone drafted in 2017 or earlier has already had a chance to establish themselves in the NFL. Production at the pro level certainly plays a factor on this list, but so does where they were drafted, and in some cases the importance of their position.

The future is still bright for all of these players, even if there have been some bumps along the way.