French Open 2020 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Saturday's Singles Bracket

Two main themes have developed through one week at the 2020 French Open.

The first is the dominance out of the top-five seeds remaining in each singles draw. Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Sofia Kenin all cruised to victories Saturday at Roland Garros.

The second is the abundance of upsets that have occurred on a daily basis to cut the number of seeded players remaining in both draws.

Matteo Berretini and Petra Martic were the latest ranked players to suffer a first-week exit at the hands of unseeded players.

After three rounds, six unseeded men, including a wild-card and a qualifier, and 10 unseeded women are still alive.

Forty-eight ranked players have been eliminated by unseeded players, fellow seeded players or have withdrawn from the tournament in seven days.

Top Men's Results

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Daniel Elahi Galan, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2

No. 5 Stefanos Tsitispas def. Aljaz Bedene, 6-1, 6-2, 3-1 (retired)

Daniel Altmaier def. No. 7 Matteo Berretini, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

No. 15 Karen Khachanov def. No. 20 Cristian Garin, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

No. 17 Pablo Carreno Busta def. No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

No. 13 Andrey Rublev def. Kevin Anderson, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov def. Roberto Carballes Baena, 6-1, 6-3 (retired)

One of the biggest shocks yet in the men's draw occurred early Saturday, when Berretini was stunned in straight sets by Daniel Altmaier.

Altmaier got into the French Open as a qualifier and has not lost a set in three matches, two of which have been upsets over seeded players. The other upset occurred in the second round against fellow German Jan-Lennard Struff.

Altmaier won four of his seven break points against the seventh-seeded Italian, who only broke the German once over three sets.

Next up for the surprise fourth-round participant is a meeting with US Open semifinalist Pablo Carreno Busta, who won a battle of seeded Spaniards over Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets.

The winner of the Altmaier-Carreno Busta match will likely face Djokovic in the final eight. Facing the No. 1 seed is something no one wants to do right now.

Djokovic moved to 34-0 in matches he has completed in 2020 by limiting Daniel Elahi Galan to five victorious games.

Although Elahi Galan was outclassed for most of the two-hour, eight-minute contest, he did produce the shot of the match down the baseline.

Tsitsipas and Grigor Dimitrov set up a fourth-round matchup through victories that ended in third-set retirements.

Both fourth-round participants have won nine consecutive sets at Roland Garros. The difference between the streaks is Tsitsipas' started after losing the opening two sets in the first round to Jaume Munar.

Andrey Rublev and Marton Fuscovics were the other two men to advance to the final 16. Fuscovics upset No. 4 Daniil Medvedev in the first round.

Top Women's Results

No. 4 Sofia Kenin def. Irina Maria Bara, 6-2, 6-0

No. 7 Petra Kvitova def. Leylah Fernandez, 7-5, 6-3

Danielle Collins def. No. 11 Garbine Muguruza, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4

Laura Siegemund def. No. 13 Petra Martic, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-0

No. 30 Ons Jabeur def. No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka, 7-6 (9-7), 2-6, 6-3

Two of the five top-10 seeds left in the women's draw confirmed their spots in the final 16 with straight-set victories.

Sofia Kenin was much more dominant than Petra Kvitova, as she lost two games to Irina Maria Bara to pick up her first two-set victory of the tournament.

The fourth-seeded American overwhelmed Bara in most stat categories. She had an advantage of 10 percent or better in second-serve percentage, break points won and winners earned on receiving points.

The Australian Open winner will take on Fiona Ferro, who is one of two unseeded French women still alive, in the round of 16.

There is a chance Kenin could play in an all-American quarterfinal if she wins and Danielle Collins defeats Ons Jabeur.

Collins split the first two sets with Garbine Muguruza before taking advantage of the Spaniard's mistake in the final set.

Muguruza committed six double faults and was broken on three occasions in the third set on her way out of the tournament.

Kvitova struggled a bit in the first set against Leylah Fernandez of Canada, but she won six consecutive games to capture the first set.

The No. 7 seed carried that momentum into the second set, where she broke Fernandez on three occasions and won 50 percent of her receiving points.

Kvitova will also face an unseeded foe in the fourth round in Zhang Shuai, who took a two-set win over Clara Burel.

If Kvitova wins in the fourth round, she will face another unseeded player. Laura Siegemund ensured that by upsetting Petra Martic. Siegemund will take on Paula Bodosa, who beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

