2020 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions for Most Intriguing Prospects

In less than two months, the 2020 NBA Draft will commence and introduce a new class of professional basketball players.

The advent of the bubble and the unconventional atmosphere of the 2020 NBA Playoffs will make for a historic and memorable postseason. On the other hand, this year’s draft shrouded in uncertainty.

It has already been pushed but now it’s set to take place on Nov. 18. The surroundings and the event won’t be fans are used to, but there are plenty of players with intriguing stories heading into the fall.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

6. Atlanta Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

7. Detroit Pistons: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

8. New York Knicks: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

12. Sacramento Kings: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

20. Miami Heat: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston

23. Utah Jazz: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

29. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

Three of the most intriguing prospects in the 2020 NBA Draft

Obi Toppin

Obi Toppin is projected to be a top draft pick this year. As a freshman with Dayton, he became the 2019 Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year and he was selected for the first team All-Atlantic 10 as he led the Flyers to third place in the conference.

Afterward, he declared for the 2019 NBA Draft. Although he worked out with several teams, he withdrew and returned to Dayton. In his sophomore year, Toppin made an even bigger impact as one of the best collegiate players in the country, averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. At the end of the season, he won the Karl Malone Award—an honor given to other top power forwards like Zion Williamson and Deandre Ayton.

Toppin is an explosive dunker, who runs the floor well in fast breaks, so it would be easy to compare him to Aaron Gordon. He also moves well without the ball and spaces the floor well. He’s not a stretch four like many contemporary power forwards but he’s a good all-rounder on offense that has the mobility of a wing player.

Deni Avdija

The 6-foot-9 Israeli-Serbian, Deni Avdija, is an impressive playmaker for his size, so he has already drawn comparison to Luka Doncic. However, the reigning Israeli League Most Valuable Player recently distanced him from the Mavericks forward.

According to Chase Hughes at Yahoo Sports, Avdija rejected the comparison during a video conference with reporters for the NBA Draft Combine. He said, "I just want to make it clear that he's a great player and he has his own path and skills and I have my own path and skills. I have my own abilities; the goods and the bads. I just want to be the best Deni Avdija I can be. I just don't want to be compared to anybody."

While Avdija isn’t a prolific scorer like Doncic, but a team could effectively run an offense through him. His ability to move the ball and operate in the pick and roll and in transition will make him a valuable option at small forward.

He has time to develop into a better shooter. However, his strengths as a playmaker aren’t as easy to teach. That’s what could make him invaluable to a team like the Bulls.

LaMelo Ball

For better or worse, LaMelo Ball is the most famous player in the draft. The controversy following his time in high school and his unusual trek overseas already made him an anomaly. Lavar Ball and his family add another layer of mystery to one of the youngest players available.

It’s hard to tell if his father’s plan worked perfectly or everyone can’t help but keep an eye on him to see how he turns out. Regardless, Ball’s performance with the Illawarra Hawks in Australia helped to prove he is ready to join the NBA. He averaged 17.0 points, 6.8 assists and 7.6 rebounds en route to become the NBL Rookie of the Year.

Now listed at 6-foot-7, Ball immediately creates a matchup problem for other point guards. He’s an exceptional ball-handler and a gifted passer like his brother, Lonzo Ball. Still, the question isn’t if LaMelo can play; it’s what is his upside and is he worth the potential distractions?

Regardless, Ball will probably get selected among the top three picks. Whether or not he can live up to that hype is what makes him the most intriguing player in the draft.



















