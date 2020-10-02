Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland Reportedly Agrees to Plea Deal After April Arrest

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland pleaded guilty Friday to charges of public disorderly conduct and possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports shared a statement from Breeland's representative:

"We are pleased to have come to a fair and swift resolution in this case. Mr. Breeland looks forward to putting this entire ordeal behind him.

"We appreciate the York County prosecutor's cooperation and professionalism throughout this process. This case is a prime example of how a person is best served by allowing these matters to be litigated in a court of law, rather than roadside during an arrest."

Under the terms of the deal, prosecutors dropped charges of driving with an open container, resisting arrest, and driving without a license. Breeland also received a 30-day suspended sentence and $200 in fines.

Breeland was arrested in April after South Carolina police said he was smoking marijuana at a gas station. According to officers, Breeland and two others attempted to flee the scene before he "pulled away and resisted" when an officer tried to handcuff him.

TMZ Sports obtained video of Breeland's arrest. The 28-year-old argues with an officer before gesturing toward an employee of the gas station. Breeland briefly enters a white SUV, at which point the officer draws a firearm.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The seventh-year defensive back has yet to play for the Chiefs in 2020. The NFL suspended him for four games in August for violating the substance-abuse policy.

Breeland will be eligible to play in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders.