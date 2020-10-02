French Open 2020 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Friday's Singles Bracket

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

The 2020 French Open has been full of upsets, but the unlikeliest result of the event occurred Friday in the men's draw.

Unseeded Frenchman Hugo Gaston took down former Roland Garros champion Stanislas Wawrinka in a five-set epic in front of a small crowd in Paris.

Gaston, who is the 239th-ranked man in the world, entered the tournament as a wild-card and is now into the final 16 of a Grand Slam.

Another French upset occurred in the women's draw, as Caroline Garcia recovered from a one-set deficit to knock out Elise Mertens and place herself into a round-of-16 showdown with Evina Svitolina.

Svitolina was one of four top-three seeds to cruise into the fourth round. Simona Halep, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem also had routine straight-set wins Friday.

Top Men's Results

No. 2 Rafael Nadal def. Stefano Travaglia, 6-1, 6-4, 6-0

No. 3 Dominic Thiem def. No. 28 Casper Ruud, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1

No. 5 Alexander Zverev def. Marco Cecchinatio, 6-1, 7-5, 6-3

No. 12 Diego Schwartzman def. Norbert Gombos, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, 6-3

Hugo Gaston def. No. 16 Stanislas Wawrinka, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0

Lorenzo Sonego def. No. 27 Taylor Fritz, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, 7-6 (19-17)

Gaston entered the French Open without a single Grand Slam win.

Now the 20-year-old Frenchman has three victories in a week and has set up a dream matchup with Thiem in the fourth round.

Gaston took the second and third sets off Wawrinka before the 2015 French Open winner rallied back with a fourth-set triumph.

Then Gaston produced his most stunning result of the match by sweeping six games against the 16th-seeded Swiss.

Gaston broke Wawrinka on three occasions, won 14 of his 22 receiving points and committed eight fewer unforced errors to capture the final set.

In the fourth round, two players ranked outside the top 200 will face two of the tournament favorites. American Sebastian Korda will take on Nadal after defeating Pedro Martinez in straight sets.

Nadal only lost five games to Stefano Travaglia in the shortest men's match of Friday's slate.

The second-seeded Spaniard took 78 percent of his first-serve points and 82 percent of the points on second serve. He also won 19 of 23 net points.

Thiem faced a tougher opponent on paper in No. 28 seed Casper Ruud, but he did not face much difficulty against the Norwegian.

The US Open champion broke his opponent on six occasions and earned 11 more winners to move into the final 16.

Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman also moved on to the round of 16 through straight-set wins in the night session in Paris.

Top Women's Results

No. 1 Simona Halep def. No. 25 Amanda Anisimova, 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 Evina Svitolina def. No. 27 Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-4, 7-5

No. 5 Kiki Bertens def. Katerina Siniakova, 6-2, 6-2

Caroline Garcia def. No. 16 Elise Mertens, 1-6, 6-4, 7-5

Martina Trevisan def. No. 20 Maria Sakkari, 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3

Garcia's upset was less of a surprise because she has been an established player on the women's circuit for a while.

But the French woman has not been ranked in a bit and did not make it out of the third round at either major in 2020.

The 2017 French Open quarterfinalist did not look great in the first set against Mertens, but she battled back to clinch a matchup with Svitolina.

Garcia shined in the third set by hitting four aces, earning two breaks and winning 79 percent of first-serve points.

The winner of the Svitolina-Garcia fourth-round match should have an easy path in to the semifinals since a pair of unseeded players, Nadia Podoroska and Barbora Krejcikova are still alive in other part of the quarter.

Halep and Bertens appear to be on a collison course for the final eight after they both won in easy fashion.

Halep avenged her quarterfinal loss to Amanda Anisimova from a year ago by winning 12 of 13 games on the Paris clay.

Bertens conceded four games to Katerina Siniakova in Friday's final match on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Halep, Svitonlina and Bertens have so far been immune to the run of upsets in the women's draw. They are three of 12 seeded women left in the draw.

