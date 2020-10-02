Report: 2 Additional Titans Players Tested Positive for COVID-19; 7 in Outbreak

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Two more Tennessee Titans players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday to bring the total number to seven.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the update and noted six Titans staff members have also contracted the coronavirus during the team's outbreak.

The NFL announced Thursday the scheduled Week 4 game between Tennessee and the Pittsburgh Steelers would be postponed until later in the season.

The Titans closed their team facilities after the initial positive tests, and there's no timetable to reopen them, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

The Minnesota Vikings, who played Tennessee on Sunday, haven't recorded any positive tests and were informed Friday their Week 4 game against the Houston Texans will move forward as planned, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to teams saying an outbreak was "not unexpected" and urged everybody to "remain diligent" amid the pandemic:

"All of our medical experts indicated that as testing becomes more prevalent, we are going to have positive tests," Goodell said in June. "The issue is, can we obviously prevent as many of those from happening, but in addition, treat them quickly, isolate them, and prevent them from impacting other personnel?"

The league didn't build any additional bye weeks into its standard 17-week regular-season schedule, so rescheduling games could become difficult if there's a more widespread outbreak across the league.

Tennessee's next game is scheduled for Oct. 11, when it's slated to host the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium.