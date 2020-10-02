    Vic Fangio: Broncos Rushed off Field to Prevent Altercation over Jets' Penalties

    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio didn't want things to get as ugly off the field as they were on it following his team's 37-28 victory over the New York Jets on Thursday.  

    Lindsay Jones of The Athletic noted Fangio said he rushed off the field in an effort to "avoid confrontation" because "our sideline was getting pissed off about [the personal fouls]."

    Jets head coach Adam Gase seemed to recognize what Fangio was doing because even he said, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, "I think he was just making sure we didn't have any kind of melee. It was getting kind of heated."

    The Jets committed 11 penalties for 118 yards in the game.

    No penalty was as important as a personal foul facemask that wiped out a third-down sack in the fourth quarter and kept alive the drive that saw Denver take the lead for good with a Brandon McManus field goal.

    "The penalties were brutal," Gase said, per Vacchiano. "We didn't hit [Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien]. When we did, it was too late. The personal fouls were ridiculous."

    The result of the undisciplined performance was another loss for the Jets, who are now 0-4.

    This is shaping up to be a lost campaign for New York, which may soon turn its attention toward the draft as it looks for any source of optimism.

