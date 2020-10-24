Who Should Main Event Hell in a Cell and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Who Should Main Event Hell in a Cell and More WWE SmackDown FalloutOctober 24, 2020
No structure is quite as imposing as Hell in a Cell. The monstrous red cage lingered on the road to WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, especially on the final night of Friday Night SmackDown. This October 23 edition set the stage for what is to come inside the Cell.
WWE did not add much to the card for Sunday beyond Otis vs. The Miz for the Money in the Bank contract. However, the show did bring up more drama in the final physical encounters between the Superstars.
Sasha Banks attacked Bayley and forced her to finally sign the contract for the WWE Hell in a Cell match. As the two prepare for an unforgettable and brutal match inside the Cell, this match is certainly a highlight for the blue brand.
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have also been a highlight for SmackDown for over a month, and the story got even more personal. The Tribal Chief announced that Uso would lose his spot in the family if he quit on Sunday then failed to fall in line.
The rest of the show was more focused on SmackDown's long-term future. Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens began a potential alliance, even though The Planet's Champion was more interested in singles gold. Murphy and Seth Rollins stole the show, but the story of The Messiah and the Mysterios drags on.
This edition of the blue brand was jam-packed with storytelling moments, but more than that, it was a true go-home show for a few huge matches to come.
Bayley and Sasha Banks Deserve to Main Event over Roman Reigns and Jey Uso
Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso has been the biggest highlight of weekly episodes of SmackDown. This led to the duo main eventing WWE Clash of Champions. However, there is another feud that deserves that spotlight more given its build and overall quality.
Bayley vs. Sasha Banks has been in the making all year, but it was a story far before that. The two stole the show all the way back in 2015 at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, and the two have been inseparable much of the time since.
Their story recently has not stolen the show on TV every week, but that is because it has been built gradually over time. This is one rivalry where WWE has been glad to take its time. It would be wrong to choose the immediate hot angle over the major climax of a long-running rivalry.
Both have ample opportunity to steal the show. The Tribal Chief has been on fire since returning, and Jey has done remarkable work on his own in recent months. The Boss and The Role Model are consistently excellent together.
However, there is no reason to have Bayley vs. Banks at this moment unless it is the main event. The two carried WWE through a rough time earlier in the year. They have earned this opportunity, a spotlight Reigns and Uso already had.
Kevin Owens & Daniel Bryan Could Be Great Team but Bryan vs. Sami Zayn Is Better
Kevin Owens brought Daniel Bryan on The KO Show to discuss becoming a tag team. The Planet's Champion was more focused on Sami Zayn and the WWE Intercontinental Championship, but he was glad to team with Owens when Sheamus and Cesaro as well as Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode interrupted.
Alongside The Street Profits, Bryan and KO picked up the win in an eight-man tag team match. Zayn then found Bryan backstage and told him to back off before things get worse for him.
KO and Bryan are bigger than an angle as a tag team, but WWE could tell a fun story with the pair. They both know how to maximize any angle. However, Owens especially needs to do more than he has been doing over the past year.
He defeated Seth Rollins clean at WrestleMania. Since that time, The Messiah has dominated television screens, and KO has been left in the dust. He completely outmatched Aleister Black over the past two months. At least do something with that.
Meanwhile, the hotter angle for Bryan is against The Critic of the Critics. The Planet's Champion has been trying to make the WWE Intercontinental Championship special without even carrying it, and he could do so much more holding the gold.
Whether he wins or not, he and Zayn have a truly special match in them before long. Bryan and Zayn took time off to rest and recuperate. They are ready to have an intense physical match with major stakes. This is a contest everyone will need to see.
While KO and Bryan together is a fun idea, both men individually deserve to do more. The SmackDown tag team division does not need them. The former world champions should go after major rivalries no one forgets.
The Shorty G Experiment Is Mercifully Finally over
Shorty G went off before his match against Lars Sullivan. He was angry because he had not been drafted, and he wanted to make a statement. He pushed The Freak around, but all it took was one Freak Accident for Sullivan to win. Afterward, Shorty quit, stating backstage he was a new man. He was Chad Gable again.
It is about time. It has hurt calling him that terrible nickname just about one full year. Gable is back, and it should hopefully mean bigger things on the horizon. He certainly hinted at embracing a heel edge that he has not had on Raw or SmackDown to date.
The former Olympian is one of the greatest athletes WWE has ever seen. He absolutely shines in the ring. His size difference is hardly noticeable based on the way he moves. He has a fast style alongside serious technical proficiency.
At some point, WWE has to let Gable go off. He would certainly get his time in NXT, dominating the cruiserweight division. If that is not in the cards, it is time for him to get a chance to seriously step up and pick up wins.
Especially after a year of mockery with a terrible name, Gable has earned this chance to rebuild himself. If nothing comes of it, it might be time for him to truly quit WWE.
End Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterios and Push Murphy to the Moon
Murphy finally got his hands on Seth Rollins, and The Disciple was not shy about battering The Messiah. While Rollins certainly had the lead throughout the match, Murphy stepped up to every strike. He finally fell to the Stomp. Aalyah Mysterio then saved Murphy from a post-match beatdown.
It is time to trust the talent of Murphy. Few men can rebuild themselves quite like Murphy, who has been up and down at many points in his career. He cut weight significantly to get a chance in 205 Live that he knocked out of the park. He has worked well alongside Rollins, but he never got a chance to actually grow.
That may have been intentional. Unlike in other stables, The Messiah's disciples were not meant to ever outshine him. The focus was to keep Rollins relevant. That works as an angle, but it does not work when top talent is stuck in a dead-end angle.
Murphy needs out. He deserves to get out of this. He put on a show with The Messiah as expected, and everyone knows what he can do in the ring. He can continue his angle with Aalyah, but he needs to move beyond Rollins.
The Messiah is holding him back even now. It is time for The Disciple to become The Best Kept Secret once more. Murphy needs a chance because he could fight anyone on the current blue brand roster and make an unforgettable impact.