Who Should Main Event Hell in a Cell and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

No structure is quite as imposing as Hell in a Cell. The monstrous red cage lingered on the road to WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, especially on the final night of Friday Night SmackDown. This October 23 edition set the stage for what is to come inside the Cell.

WWE did not add much to the card for Sunday beyond Otis vs. The Miz for the Money in the Bank contract. However, the show did bring up more drama in the final physical encounters between the Superstars.

Sasha Banks attacked Bayley and forced her to finally sign the contract for the WWE Hell in a Cell match. As the two prepare for an unforgettable and brutal match inside the Cell, this match is certainly a highlight for the blue brand.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have also been a highlight for SmackDown for over a month, and the story got even more personal. The Tribal Chief announced that Uso would lose his spot in the family if he quit on Sunday then failed to fall in line.

The rest of the show was more focused on SmackDown's long-term future. Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens began a potential alliance, even though The Planet's Champion was more interested in singles gold. Murphy and Seth Rollins stole the show, but the story of The Messiah and the Mysterios drags on.

This edition of the blue brand was jam-packed with storytelling moments, but more than that, it was a true go-home show for a few huge matches to come.