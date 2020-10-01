    Patriots' Cam Newton Says Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is 'Changing the Game'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a touchdown pass to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Cam Newton will go head-to-head with Patrick Mahomes on Sunday when the New England Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs, but Newton can't help but admire the younger quarterback. 

    "Man, he's changing the game," Newton said of Mahomes on Thursday, per Mike Reiss of ESPN. "I think he's shining light on the new wave of quarterbacks. It's just fun to watch."

    Mahomes is only in his third season as a starting quarterback but already has an MVP award and a Super Bowl MVP. As Newton explained, it's not just physical prowess that helps him succeed: 

    "It's not like he's just back there and it's an arcade game. Sometimes it looks like it, but he knows exactly what he's doing and how he's manipulating the defense. That's the same thing that the Dan Marinos used to do. Obviously the Tom Bradys. The Aaron Rodgers. Those guys really have so much command of the offense that you dictate to the defense. That's what he's doing. He's playing the game at a high level."

    The Chiefs star is off to another strong start to the 2020 season, totaling nine passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in three games with zero interceptions. He was responsible for five scores in the surprisingly one-sided win over the Baltimore Ravens last Monday.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

