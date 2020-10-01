    Report: Packers' Allen Lazard out Indefinitely After Surgery on Core Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2020

    Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) carries in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard is out indefinitely after having core muscle surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    It's a big blow for Green Bay's offense. Lazard has been excellent to start the season, registering 13 catches for 254 yards and two scores. 

                          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NFL Adding More COVID Measures

      New NFL memo outlines rules for teams with potential exposure, including daily testing, virtual meetings, mandatory masks/gloves

      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      NFL Adding More COVID Measures

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Vince Williams Makes Donation

      Steelers LB teams up with The Education Partnership to donate laptops and school supplies to over 1,000 students 🙏

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Vince Williams Makes Donation

      Steelers
      via Steelers

      Falcons Defense vs. Packers Offense:

      Who wins this matchup?

      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Falcons Defense vs. Packers Offense:

      The Falcoholic
      via The Falcoholic

      DK: Lockett Is Underrated 👀

      Metcalf tweets that his teammate Tyler Lockett is the ‘MOST UNDERRATED WR in the NFL’

      NFL logo
      NFL

      DK: Lockett Is Underrated 👀

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report