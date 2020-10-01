Report: Packers' Allen Lazard out Indefinitely After Surgery on Core Injury

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard is out indefinitely after having core muscle surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's a big blow for Green Bay's offense. Lazard has been excellent to start the season, registering 13 catches for 254 yards and two scores.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.