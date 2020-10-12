WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Draft Night 2

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Draft Night 2October 12, 2020
The 2020 WWE Draft started off with a bang, including some shocking moments. Seth Rollins was headed to Friday Night SmackDown alongside Rey and Dominik Mysterio. WWE broke up The New Day in the draft process. AJ Styles, Naomi and The Miz and John Morrison also all drafted from the blue brand to the red.
This left a big night with top names still on the draft board, left exclusively for night two. Bayley, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, Daniel Bryan, Charlotte Flair and more could be switching brands on this night.
One big group that could change brand was Retribution. After a shocking reveal, Mustafa Ali stands as the supposed leader of this group. He demanded time to speak on Raw about why he is connected to Retribution and its mission to destroy WWE.
Officially a member of the red brand for the next year, Asuka needed a new challenger. A Dual-Brand Women's Battle Royal was set to determine who would face The Empress of Tomorrow at WWE Hell in a Cell.
Kevin Owens and Aleister Black had yet to be drafted, but first, they needed to settle their personal dispute in a No Disqualification match.
As a final send-off to The Monday Night Messiah, Rollins got a chance to speak his mind on leaving Raw, the brand that he has led for much of his WWE career.
This show was jam-packed with potential. It was hard not to get excited with a night so stacked. Every moment mattered on this massive second night of the WWE Draft.
Drew McIntyre Starts His Fight with Randy Orton Early; First Round of WWE Draft
Randy Orton addressed his victory over Drew McIntyre. He called his pinfall victory a sign of things to come. He told The Scottish Psychopath that he would pin him once again at WWE Hell in a Cell.
The WWE champion interrupted The Viper, telling him that he was not waiting until Sunday. The two fought in the ring before McIntyre threw him onto the Raw announce table. Orton went running up the ramp before taking a Claymore.
Stephanie McMahon announced the first round of night two. Raw goes to Bray Wyatt. SmackDown took Bayley. Randy Orton was drafted to Raw. The Street Profits were headed to SmackDown. Raw made sure to retain Charlotte Flair when she returns.
Grade
B-
Analysis
Orton and McIntyre has run its course and does not need more long talking segments. While it did break down, this was a bland way to sell a story so far into its run, especially on a night that had so much promised ahead of time.
Hopefully, with Orton and McIntyre remaining on the same brand, hopefully their Hell in a Cell match ends the feud all the same. The match should be great, but there's little left to say in the coming weeks.
The first round was not too exciting for either show, but Wyatt and The Profits switching brands does change the complexion of both shows. Bayley remaining on SmackDown is good for the blue brand, but it does mean WWE is committed to rushing Sasha Banks vs. her former best friend.