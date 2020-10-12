WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Draft Night 2

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The 2020 WWE Draft started off with a bang, including some shocking moments. Seth Rollins was headed to Friday Night SmackDown alongside Rey and Dominik Mysterio. WWE broke up The New Day in the draft process. AJ Styles, Naomi and The Miz and John Morrison also all drafted from the blue brand to the red.

This left a big night with top names still on the draft board, left exclusively for night two. Bayley, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, Daniel Bryan, Charlotte Flair and more could be switching brands on this night.

One big group that could change brand was Retribution. After a shocking reveal, Mustafa Ali stands as the supposed leader of this group. He demanded time to speak on Raw about why he is connected to Retribution and its mission to destroy WWE.

Officially a member of the red brand for the next year, Asuka needed a new challenger. A Dual-Brand Women's Battle Royal was set to determine who would face The Empress of Tomorrow at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Kevin Owens and Aleister Black had yet to be drafted, but first, they needed to settle their personal dispute in a No Disqualification match.

As a final send-off to The Monday Night Messiah, Rollins got a chance to speak his mind on leaving Raw, the brand that he has led for much of his WWE career.

This show was jam-packed with potential. It was hard not to get excited with a night so stacked. Every moment mattered on this massive second night of the WWE Draft.