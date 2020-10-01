Brett Rypien Guides Broncos to 1st Win as Sam Darnold, Jets Fall to 0-4

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

It took four games, but the Denver Broncos are finally in the win column in 2020.

The New York Jets cannot say the same.

Denver defeated New York 37-28 in Thursday's AFC showdown at MetLife Stadium to improve to 1-3 on the campaign. Brett Rypien, Melvin Gordon III and Tim Patrick led the way for a Broncos team that is still looking up at everyone else in the early AFC West standings.

A solid showing from Jamison Crowder was not enough to prevent the Jets from falling to 0-4.

Notable Player Stats

Brett Rypien, QB, DEN: 19-of-31 for 242 yards, 2 TDs and 3 INTs

Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN: 23 carries for 107 yards and 2 TDs; 2 catches for 11 yards

Tim Patrick, WR, DEN: 6 catches for 113 yards and 1 TD

Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: 2 catches for 61 yards and 1 TD

Sam Darnold, QB, NYJ: 23-of-42 for 230 yards; 6 carries for 84 yards and 1 TD

Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: 7 catches for 104 yards

What's Next?

Both teams are in action in Week 5 when the Jets host the Arizona Cardinals and the Broncos are at the New England Patriots.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

