B/R's Week 4 2020 Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

0 of 8

David Richard/Associated Press

Injuries, underwhelming players and roster shake-ups have left many fantasy football managers looking to add fresh talent. Players like running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Courtland Sutton are done for the year, while quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield have been too underwhelming to remain fantasy-relevant.

The waiver wire should be the first avenue of approach for talent-starved fantasy managers. However, oftentimes the players available aren't going to provide enough of a jolt. This is where the trade market comes in.

Each week, Bleacher Report will analyze some of our readers' toughest trade proposals. Some of the analysis will be roster-specific, but we'll try to provide information that is useful to all fantasy fans.

As a reminder, the Week 4 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans has been postponed until Oct. 25 because of COVID-19.