    NFL Sends Memo Outlining Enhanced Protocols After COVID-19 Outbreak in Week 4

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 1, 2020

    The NFL shield logo is seen on the goal post during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills sent a leaguewide memo with enhanced COVID-19 protocols on Thursday following an outbreak of the coronavirus within the Tennessee Titans.

    The memo, obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, reminds teams to act as though every person they come in contact with has a COVID infection and to take appropriate precautions.

    Among the new requirements under the "Post Exposure COVID Procedures" guidelines, teams must now conduct all meetings virtually and no team or player gatherings will be permitted away from club facilities. 

        

