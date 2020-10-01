    Titans Players 'Somewhat Shocked' by Week 4 Postponement After COVID-19 Outbreak

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2020

    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates with teammate Ryan Tannehill, right, after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    The matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed after Tennessee registered 12 positive tests for COVID-19 this week. 

    And head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters the team was surprised by the NFL's decision:

    "I think they were somewhat shocked. They wanted to play. They were preparing to play. But I think that they understood and realized why the decision was made. I think that they'll handle this like they do everything else—with professionalism, with understanding and a compassion to not only ourselves, but those people that have been affected."

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

