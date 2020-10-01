Titans Players 'Somewhat Shocked' by Week 4 Postponement After COVID-19 Outbreak

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed after Tennessee registered 12 positive tests for COVID-19 this week.

And head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters the team was surprised by the NFL's decision:

"I think they were somewhat shocked. They wanted to play. They were preparing to play. But I think that they understood and realized why the decision was made. I think that they'll handle this like they do everything else—with professionalism, with understanding and a compassion to not only ourselves, but those people that have been affected."

