French Open 2020: Friday Schedule and Predictions for Roland Garros Bracket

The first set of matches between seeded players at the French Open occurs Friday.

Due to the amount of upsets in the men's and women's singles draw, there are only three ranked matchups taking place at Roland Garros on the first day of the third round.

Two of them will be on Court Philippe-Chartrier. Dominic Thiem will kick off the day's action on the showcase court against Casper Ruud.

Simona Halep will attempt to avenge her 2019 French Open quarterfinal loss to Amanda Anisimova in the second match on Chartrier.

Halep and Anisimova are two of eight women playing Friday that have won all four of the sets they have played at Roland Garros.

No. 27 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova fits that category as well, but she will face a tough test on Court Suzanne-Lenglen against third-seeded Evina Svitolina in the other meeting of ranked players.

Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, Kiki Bertens and Elise Mertens are among the seeded players taking on unseeded players Friday. The full schedule of play can be found on RolandGarros.com.

Predictions

Simona Halep Avenges Last Year's Loss to Amanda Anisimova

Halep and Anisimova have been two of the most dominant players in the women's bracket over two rounds.

The third-round foes combined to outscore opponents 48-15, so it may be hard for either to earn an abundance of service breaks.

Halep should be in a better position than she was a year ago to beat Anisimova. In 2019, she lost her first match at the final tune-up event in Rome before making it to the final eight at Roland Garros by beating a single seeded player.

Since losing the Australian Open semifinal to Garbine Muguruza, Halep is on 17-match winning streak that includes a pair of tournament victories on clay in Prague and Rome. Seven of those 17 victories occurred in straight sets.

Anisimova entered the French Open with a 4-4 record since the return of play. So far in France, she has done what was expected of her by winning two matches in straight sets over unseeded players.

But the American has had trouble against women higher up in the world rankings. She suffered losses to Maria Sakkari and Dayana Yastremska at the US Open and Italian Open and fell to 54th-ranked Jill Teichmann in her first round match in Strasbourg, France.

Although she is familiar with Halep's game, Anisimova may be at a disadvantage based off her form compared to the No. 1 seed.

Dominic Thiem Cruises To Another 3-Set Victory

Thiem faces an intriguing riser in the men's game in Casper Ruud.

The No. 28 seed from Norway earned victories over Matteo Berretini, Karen Khachanov and Fabio Fognini in the two warm-up tournaments on clay.

Despite producing those impressive results, Ruud failed to take the next steps in Rome and Hamburg, as he lost to Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev in straight sets in the semifinal rounds.

Ruud is also coming off an inconsistent five-set win over American Tommy Paul in which he lost two sets 1-6.

In the second and fourth sets against Paul, Ruud converted just 50 percent of his first-serve points and failed to earn a single break point.

Ruud responded to both set losses with victories, but he can't be that inconsistent in a match against the US Open champion.

In Thiem's second-round win over Jack Sock, he converted on six of eight break-point chances, delivered eight aces, won 67 percent of first-serve points and 66 percent of second-serve points.

If Thiem displays consistency on serve and performs that well on second serve again, he could leave Ruud with few opportunities to break, which should lead to an easy victory.

Statistics obtained from ATPTour.com, WTATennis.com and RolandGarros.com.