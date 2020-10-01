French Open 2020 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Thursday's Singles Bracket

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Karolina Pliskova became the highest seeded man or woman to be eliminated from the 2020 French Open Thursday.

The second-seeded woman fell in straight sets to 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko. With the loss, Pliskova became the fourth top-10 seed on the women's side to lose in the first two rounds.

The rest of the top-10 seeds that were in action in the women's draw advanced to the third round. Sofia Kenin was the only one of the three to use three sets to get a victory.

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas avoided any harm in their third-round matches, but not all of the seeded men survived Thursday's play.

Denis Shapovalov lost a five-hour, five-set match to Roberto Carballes Baena to become the third eliminated top-10 seed on the men's side.

Top Men's Results

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Ricardas Berankis, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Pablo Cuevas, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

No. 7 Matteo Berretini def. Lloyd Harris, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Roberto Carballes Baena def. No. 9 Denis Shapovalov, 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6

No. 10 Roberto Batista Agut def. Attila Balazs, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2

No. 13 Andrey Rublev def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 7-5, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1

No. 15 Karen Khachanov def. Jan Vesely, 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (7-2)

No. 17 Pablo Carreno Busta def. Guido Pella, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov def. Andrej Martin, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1

No. 20 Cristian Garin def. Marc Polmans, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4

Kevin Anderson def. No. 22 Dusan Lajovic, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3

Daniel Altmaier def. No. 30 Jan-Lennard Struff, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

Djokovic captured his 70th victory on the Roland Garros clay in one of the quickest matches of the day.

The top-seeded Serbian needed one hour and 23 minutes to eliminate Ricardas Berankis and set up a third-round meeting with Daniel Elahi Galan.

Djokovic hit 10 aces, won 95 percent of his first-serve points and broke Berankis' serve in six of his seven opportunities.

While some of the lower seeds have struggled or been eliminated, Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem are a perfect 18-0 in sets so far.

Tsitsipas looked much more comfortable on court Thursday than he did in his five-set first-round win. The fifth-seeded Greek lost a total of seven games against Pablo Cuevas.

Shapovalov and Carballes Baena were on court for exactly five hours, which was over two hours more than the combined time Djokovic and Tsitsipas spent on the clay Thursday.

Shapovalov failed to remain consistent and let the unseeded Spaniard back in the match after each of his two set victories.

Carballes Baena finished off the victory by winning five of the final six games after going down 3-5 to the No. 9 seed.

Matteo Berretini and Andrey Rublev experienced minor scares at the end of Thursday's action, but they both rallied back from a set defeat each to move on in four sets.

Top Women's Results

Jelena Ostapenko def. No. 2 Karolina Pliskova, 6-4, 6-2

No. 4 Sofia Kenin def. Ana Bogdan, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

No. 7 Petra Kvitova def. Jasmine Paolini, 6-3, 6-3

No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka def. Daria Kasatkina, 7-6 (8-6), 6-0

No. 11 Garbine Muguruza def. Kristyna Pliskova, 6-3, 6-2

No. 13 Petra Martic def. Veronika Kudermetova, 6-7 (1-7), 7-5, 6-3

Fiona Ferro def. No. 14 Elena Rybakina, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

Paula Badosa def. No. 29 Sloane Stephens, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

No. 30 Ons Jabeur def. Nao Hibino, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4

Ostapenko has rediscovered her Grand Slam form in the first two matches at Roland Garros.

The 2017 French Open winner won her second match in a row by straight sets to knock Pliskova out and earn her first third-round berth in Paris since she won the tournament.

The 23-year-old Latvian outplayed Pliskova in every aspect of the game and stunned the No. 2 seed on receiving points.

Ostapenko won five of nine break-point opportunities and won 54 percent of the points on Pliskova's service games.

The unseeded player also earned a better percentage on her first and second serve to pave a potential path into the second week of the tournament.

The top threat to Ostapenko in her section is 13th-seeded Petra Martic, who needed three sets to advance Thursday.

The quarter featuring Ostapenko, Martic and Petra Kvitova has been blown wide open because of upsets. Kvitova and Martic are the only seeded players left in those two sections.

Kvitova breezed to a straight-set win over Jasmine Paolini in which nine breaks of serve were earned between the two players.

The No. 7 seed was 6-of-20 on break-point opportunities and won 16 more percent of her first-serve points.

The other quarter in the bottom half of the bracket could deliver fireworks over the next two rounds. Sofia Kenin, Aryna Sabalenka and Garbine Muguruza are still alive.

Kenin played much better in the second and third sets against Ana Bogdan after dropping her second set of the tournament.

The 2020 Australian Open champion converted on both of her break-point opportunities in the second set and won three of seven break chances in the third set. In the final set, Kenin won all but four of her 15 first-serve points.

Kenin is one of three Americans left in the women's draw. Amanda Anisimova and Danielle Collins are the other two.

